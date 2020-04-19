OFFERS
Mon, April 20
Courier Kindness Project: Finding the good in our communities

Throughout the quad-city area families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Did you see something wonderfully kind happening in our community? Submit it to our Courier Kindness Project at, https://www.dcourier.com/kindness/

Throughout the quad-city area families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Did you see something wonderfully kind happening in our community? Submit it to our Courier Kindness Project at, https://www.dcourier.com/kindness/

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 19, 2020 7:39 p.m.

A collection of Courier Kindness Project submissions from readers.

photo

(Dawn Morgan/Courtesy photo)

Lamppost sign of hope

Dawn Morgan wrote, "Such a sweet sentiment on the corner lamppost of Robert Road and Noel Drive. We must have hope!"

photo

(Jennifer Harvey/Courtesy photo)

Hidden happiness painted on rocks

Jennifer Harvey wrote, "Prescott parks and trails are a life-saver during social distancing. Our family wanted to share the attached picture taken during a bike ride on the Peavine Trail. Prescott Rocks has been leaving beautifully painted treasures around town, and my daughter, Kira, found this one. In true community spirit, she re-hid it for some other lucky person to find." See the group's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PrescottRocks.

Facebook Video

Drive-bt dance flash mob

Drive-by dance flash mob

Miss Yavapai County Lexe Niekamp, owner of Lessons by Lexe Dance Studio, has been teaching via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. But she wanted to find a way to keep dance alive in the community. Niekamp and Nolan, a teacher at her studio, and their driver put out a call for a drive-by dance flash mob. "This was such a fun project to do," said Lexe's mother Tamee. "Getting to see so many people and dance with them while still social distancing." The drive-by dance flash mob included 40 dancers, covered four towns with more than 20 stops over 100 miles driven. "Just goes to show you, even if we are apart we can still be together," Tamee wrote. "We are stronger together and will get through this!" (Submitted by Tamee Niekamp)

photo

Angel Delgadillo turned 93 on Sunday. (Jim Schweikert/Courtesy)

A parade for Angel

A parade was put together Sunday morning going past the home of birthday boy Angel Delgadillo of Historic Route 66. It began at at the firehouse on Route 66 and included firetrucks, cars, trucks and proceeded past the home of Angel and Vilma Delgadillo, who turned 93 on Sunday. (Submitted by Jim Schweikert)

Photo Gallery

Thank You YRMC

Sidewalk chalk thank you to YRMC

Granite Creek Rehabilitation employees wanted to say thank you to the staff at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. (Courtesy photos/Niki R)

photo

(Dagny Gromer /Courtesy photo)

Trailhead free books

Dagny Gromer wrote, "Free books offered at the hiking trail that goes around Willow Lake in Prescott. At the trailhead just past the dog park." Thank you to all who are supplying books.

photo

(Mary Fountain/Courtesy photo)

Smile rock from children

Mary Fountain wrote, "Neighbor children painted this rock and left it on our doorstep to brighten our day."

Morale-boosting bread deliveries

Gail Davis wrote, "We have a group of women that meet for happy hour and chatting. COVID-19 has crimped those plans. Karen Sowards of Prescott has been keeping her own morale up by baking loaves of bread. She lifts our group morale up by taking a loaf of bread to one of our group members every few days. She is very safe. She drove to our house and put the bread on our porch and then texted me it was there. I wish I had a picture but we ate it all!"

photo

(Ron Campbell/Courtesy photo)

Blankets 4 Kids partnership

Blankets 4 Kids (B4KS) volunteers know this is a difficult time for both family members and their children. For that reason, the nonprofit organization has set up a "Comfort Items" cleaning process with donor and supporter Artisan Cleaners in Prescott. Blankets 4 Kids Director Ron Campbell wrote, "After contacting the CDC it was recommended that all blankets coming into our inventory for donations be washed and sanitized. Mr. Steve Harms and his crew stepped up and performed this task, which totaled 175 pounds. As soon as the all-clear is given on this virus and the kids are able to come out, B4KS will sponsor a social at the warehouse with pizza and ice cream. In addition, everyone will be given a rolled blanket with a scarf, hat and stuffed animal. Take care of your family and yourself and after we get the go-ahead we'll have this party." To learn more about Blankets 4 Kids, visit, http://blankets4kids.org.

photo

(Courtesy photo)

Message of hope

An anonymous photographer wrote, "Seen in the Grandview subdivision."

photo

(Bonnie Norvaisis/Courtesy photo)

Free Little Library helpful during pandemic

Bonnie Norvaisis wrote, "Here in 'Hidden Valley Subdivision' we have a very kind neighbor who has a free borrowing library in their yard. You may borrow one or donate one of your own books. How delightful in this time of being at home."

photo

(Richard Rodenburg/Courtesy photo)

Newspaper delivery surprise

Richard Rodenburg wrote, "The Easter Bunny delivered my paper!"

photo

(Rita Wuehrmann/Courtesy photo)

Lilies bring encouragement

Rita Wuehrmann wrote: "This beautiful Easter lily was a wonderful surprise on our front porch Easter morning, a gift from our lovely neighbors Tom and Jacque, with a note to 'Be encouraged.'"

photo

(Alice Parker/Courtesy photo)

Bringing a smile

Alice Parker made a special mask for her front yard juniper plant. "I am hoping to put a smile on someone's face during this crisis," she wrote.

SHARE WHAT YOU'VE SEEN

Have you witnessed or become aware of a local neighborhood act of kindness? Send us your feedback, photos and videos for the Courier’s Kindness Project by visiting dCourier.com/kindness.

Share #CourierKindnessProject

