Yavapai College joins local cities, towns and state, federal agencies to create job, business resource website

The coronavirus pandemic, and the shelter-in-place measures it requires, will impact Yavapai County’s residents and businesses long after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

However, Yavapai College’s Regional Economic Development Center (REDC) and a coalition of 34 Arizona cities and towns, and state and federal agencies have created a new website to help county job seekers and businesses find help.

Yavapai College has joined forces with Arizona@Work, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), the U.S. Small Business Administration, local chambers of commerce, and cities and towns to create ycazbusinesses.org.

Ycazbusinesses.org is a one-stop website for job listings, business-loan information, and a variety of resources for those struggling during the pandemic.

Ycazbusinesses.org helps the county’s job seekers and struggling businesses by centralizing employment leads, recovery resources and more onto a single site, and refreshing that site constantly

“There’s so much to do — both in the short- and long-term,” REDC Program Specialist Katherine Anderson said in a Yavapai County news release. “There’s new information — new guidelines, new programs, new opportunities — and it’s all changing daily. The challenge is to find accurate and timely information about jobs and programs that will help people locally.”

Ycazbusinesses.org provides leads and tools for anyone in central and northern Arizona whose work has been shuttered or hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The website also:

• Establishes a portal for business owners to apply for disaster assistance from the Small Business Administration;

• Connects users to Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for application assistance and business counseling;

• Links to Arizona@Work’s list of open jobs, businesses recruiting talent, and assistance for those filing for unemployment;

• Offers a variety of COVID-19-related business resources from the Arizona Commerce Authority;

• Supplies business advice from the Northern Arizona chapter of SCORE;

• Features the REDC’s online job fairs as well as links to training and workshops; and

• Provides Community Health Services AZ’s timely data on the virus and its impact on Yavapai County and its economy.

Since the pandemic’s impact on the county’s economy is changing constantly, ycazbusinesses.org will update its site every day by noon.

“There are positions available,” said Anderson, adding that as many as 21 companies had recently posted to the site. “A lot of grocery stores — Fry’s, CVS, Costco — need people now.”

The site’s partnership coalition includes virtually every city and town in central and northern Arizona, making its reach vast, but its goal is simple: Economic recovery.

“This is what we do,” Anderson said. For information, visit ycazbusinesses.org.