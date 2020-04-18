SignsOfHope: Prescott businesses posting words of encouragement in windows

Hope is Contagious. Connect through the healing power of Flowers. We’re in this Together.

These messages, and many more like them in bold, white letters, have been seen popping up in the windows at several Prescott businesses this past week to 10 days, encouraging positive thinking during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The whole thing started when Sara Murray, owner of the Fancy That! home décor, furniture, and women’s clothing shops at 109 and 124 S. Granite St., borrowed an idea from a close friend who operates Haley’s Cottage, a home décor store in far-away Snohomish, Washington.

Yes, the shops here are temporarily closed, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t send out comforting vibes to passersby.

“She and her husband cover the windows in their cute little town with words of encouragement,” Murray said about Haley’s Cottage. “I thought it was a great idea.”

Murray subsequently contacted a local friend, Leah Gosik, and her husband, Shawn, who own Mammoth Graphics on West Gurley Street in Prescott, to produce the signage.

The next day, Shawn printed “It’s gonna be Okay” for one of the Fancy That! store windows for all to see. Mammoth Graphics charges only enough to cover expenses, and Shawn has given the project a name — #SignsOfHope.

Shawn figures that he has printed, cut out and placed the vinyl signage in about a dozen businesses so far. He said on April 16 that he had four or five more in the works; he’s waiting for the wording from the stores.

“It’s been really cool to see people’s reactions,” Shawn said. “When I was putting up a sign in one of the shops, a lady stopped and mentioned how nice it was. It definitely has an impact.”

Murray stated that her “vision was [for] each store [to] come up with their own words of encouragement.”

Allan’s Flowers, 1095 E. Gurley St., was one of the Prescott-based businesses quick to latch onto the concept when it had “Connect through the healing power of Flowers” placed across two window panes on the right-side front of its store.

French Hen Boutique, 108 S. Montezuma St., also participated when it had Shawn place two separate messages in its front windows, including “Hope is Contagious” and “Keep the Faith… This too shall Pass!”

Other inspirational quotes are “We Will Never Lose Our Sparkle” and “Together we will Bling Back the Joy” at Raskin’s Jewelers, 110 W. Gurley St.

“Stronger Together” and “We Love You Prescott” are still others. Shawn said he put up signage at BloomTree Realty, 102 W. Gurley St. #102, and the Old Capitol Market, 120 W. Gurley St., on April 16.

“The town is so empty right now,” Murray added. “Not a lot of people are out there, but people are sharing these [messages in the storefronts] on Facebook.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.