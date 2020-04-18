Rants & Raves: April 19, 2020

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

Uprisings are developing because the American people are NOT buying into radical restrictions on their personal lives and the fear not facts propaganda by the national media! How many survive coronavirus without hospitalization? How many dying from ordinary flu?

In the wake of COVID-19, Yavapai County needs to stop the construction of the new jail. Judges and lawyers can drive to Camp Verde. No need to transport prisoners! No need to waste tax dollars during difficult times!

How about it state legislators, 60- to 90-day moratorium to pay real estate taxes would be very helpful right now.

If the people clamoring to relax stay-at-home rules would breathe on each other, that would probably eliminate a lot of complainers from the population.

I do not often agree with Tom Cantlon but his article on the greedy corporate CEOs is on the money, so to speak. Trickle-down economics does not work for them and the employees are left with meager rewards!

First they say the president has no authority to dictate when states can reopen. Now after giving states that authority but setting down guidelines they say the president did not dictate enough rules. Make up your mind.

Beware your state government will suppress virus testing in order to keep the exposed numbers from rising, just to open the economy prematurely. Demand widespread testing and accountability that this happens. Do you feel safe out there?

And, how will we know of positive or negative testing when you can’t even get a test even with most of the symptoms.

The money from the federal government should help offset the economic problems caused by the coronavirus. But let’s remember that this is our money and money that our children and grandchildren will have to repay.

Would someone explain to me why $2 million for the airport is more important than $2 million for medical facilities and staff during this critical time? Airports must have better lobbyists than hospitals, doctors and nurses. Wow.

Too many people still not wearing masks! Shouldn’t grocery workers be wearing masks and gloves? Also, if I order online, I sure would want the worker “picking” my order to be wearing a mask and gloves.

My job is with an essential business. I go to work, eat lunch at my desk, go home. Shop as needed with list and mask. Sundays, I take a drive for relaxation, never leaving my vehicle. What a rebel, huh?

Excellent Easter column! Easter examination with explanation revealed Easter as an extraordinary experience that is extremely encouraging, enlightening, and enduring. Thanks, Tim!!! To Tim: “He is Risen!” Tim’s response: “He is Risen, indeed!”

Does anyone think you should not have to show a photo ID to get on an airplane, to drive a car, to buy alcohol, or to obtain Social Security? Then why not have ID to vote? It’s not that hard!

I went to Sprouts and ALL employees had masks on. Good for them to care about employees and us.

Thinning our forests is a necessity. Decimation is not. Aspen Trail Hiking Area looks like a bomb dropped on it as well as White Spar.

“Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx should no longer be the primary voices at the table.” – Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. At last, a politician who makes Paul Gosar look good.

People are mad because there are still cars on the road. Sometimes we just go for a drive to get out of the house and enjoy spring in Prescott. We never even get out of the car. We’re not shopping.

I don’t know where the Courier found Wil Williams, but I do know he is a gem. His columns are so very funny and I only wish they appeared more often. Way to go, Wil Williams!

To the individual who said give socialism a break needs to look in the history books and see how many people have died under socialism. No breaks for the wicked!

Since all the schools are closed you think maybe we’d get a break on our property taxes? NOT.