OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PUSD offers virtual gardening lessons, food demos during school closings

Prescott Unified School District Lincoln Elementary Garden Champion Sommer Dunn; Farm-to-School VISTA Coordinator Paul Rizik and Yavapai County Community Health Services Health Educator Suzie Delgado doing preparatory and maintenance care in the Lincoln Elementary Garden. In caring for district school gardens, the teams are following proper social distancing protocols. Garden clubs are now virtual through Google Classroom. The teams will continue offering weekly gardening videos and food demonstrations on the district’s Facebook and YouTube channel. (Courtesy)

Prescott Unified School District Lincoln Elementary Garden Champion Sommer Dunn; Farm-to-School VISTA Coordinator Paul Rizik and Yavapai County Community Health Services Health Educator Suzie Delgado doing preparatory and maintenance care in the Lincoln Elementary Garden. In caring for district school gardens, the teams are following proper social distancing protocols. Garden clubs are now virtual through Google Classroom. The teams will continue offering weekly gardening videos and food demonstrations on the district’s Facebook and YouTube channel. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 4:33 p.m.

Garden Club Week 1 5, Planting Seeds and Phenology, Lincoln by Prescott Unified School District No. 1

It’s spring – time for a garden!

Don’t let COVID-19 coronavirus dissuade you from getting your hands dirty in the fresh air!

If you need a few tips, Prescott Unified School District has some star virtual gardeners at the ready.

The Farm-to-School VISTA Coordinator Paul Rizik, along with Yavapai County Community Health Services Health Educator Suzie Delgado and Lincoln Elementary Library Specialist Sommer Dunn, are committed to maintaining the garden projects and clubs started prior to the spring school closings. Through virtual gardening, this crew of experts is not only maintaining actual gardens – social distancing rules apply – but encouraging students and their families to create their own gardens at home. The team has created videos and shared tips on how to plant a garden from seed, offered food demonstrations and offered tips on how to make such things as fresh yogurt and kale smoothies. Complete with recipes. Garden clubs are continuing through the use of Google Classrooms.

photo

Paul Rizik waters and cares for garden at Lincoln Elementary. Prescott High and Taylor Hicks also have gardens with community and some college students helping maintain those garden spaces. (Courtesy)

Rizik admits this is a new, and unusual, endeavor but one that has been embraced by students and their families.

“So obviously, the school closures have caused us to have to retool most of our projects, but we’re making it work,” Rizik said. “A lot of our energy now is being put toward preparing the gardens for when students will be able to make it back to school, and coming up with recipes and activities to help families pass the time while still staying keyed into gardening and healthy eating.”

Through his team that includes faculty “gardening champions” and some community partners, Rizik said they have been able to post videos on the district Facebook page and YouTube channel “to help fill the gap that exists with the (school) gardens being inaccessible.”

“Despite everything, Farm to School initiatives are moving forward and I’m so grateful for the support from not only the district but from our volunteers as we slowly figure out the best path forward during these trying times,” Rizik said.

Dunn and Delgado agree.

“The (virtual) program is in its infancy, but we are excited to get the broader community involved in gardening and nutrition, especially where it intersects with Prescott’s unique biome and growing requirements,” Dunn said.

She is proud that the team has rallied to overcome some of the immediate challenges so as to “keep growing food and sharing the fun and knowledge in one way or another.”

“We educators miss the students so much right now, but a silver lining might be that we are all being educated now together as a community,” Dunn said of the videos available for the entire community to view.

Dunn said she is also grateful that the gardening clubs have gone virtual “and we can all give-and-take our expertise and experiences via our online outlets.”

“And what an enjoyable and productive hobby food growing can be for us all during this time,” she said.

For Delgado, the once-a-week videos are a great way to encourage even students who were not involved in the gardening programs prior to the closing to see how much enjoyment can be had with such a project.

The garden cycle is also symbolic to children enduring a new “season” in their lives.

“Things will get back to normal, and we’ll be better for it,” Delgado said.

She then the late actress Audrey Hepburn: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Prescott Unified Farm To School Update 2 How to Make Icelandic Yogurt Skyr by Prescott Unified School District No. 1

Garden Club Week #1, Video 2 of 2, Kale Smoothie, Lincoln by Prescott Unified School District No. 1

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries