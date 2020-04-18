Obituary: Thomas William McGuire

Thomas William McGuire ”A Simple Man” was born November 1, 1934 in Kaw City, Oklahoma. Died April 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Survived by sisters: Rosetta and Alma, his brother, Harold, wife, Cecilia; his children, Don, Steve, Delci, Jerry, Scott and Jennifer; 33 Grand, Great and Great Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous wives, Patsy and Barbara and his parents Gladney and Carrie: brothers, George, Ken, Rick, Junior and Ralphie.

Tom lived a simple life as a farmer, rancher and cowboy. Everyone who knew him, loved him.

In lieu of flowers we welcome donations to the following FFA/4-H Chapters: Yavapai County Expo, P.O. Box 513, Dewey, AZ 86327, Kingman FFA, Jerry McGuire, 3940 E Snavely Circle, Kingman, AZ 86409, Parker FFA, Dawn McGuire. Call family for Details We layed him to rest in Parker on Saturday 4/11/20. A Cowboy Procession scheduled for Sunday 4/26/20 in Skull Valley. Please call either, Delci @480-216-1582 or Cecilia @ 928-308-1054 for details.



