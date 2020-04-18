OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Thomas William McGuire

Originally Published: April 18, 2020 5:33 p.m.

Thomas William McGuire ”A Simple Man” was born November 1, 1934 in Kaw City, Oklahoma. Died April 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Survived by sisters: Rosetta and Alma, his brother, Harold, wife, Cecilia; his children, Don, Steve, Delci, Jerry, Scott and Jennifer; 33 Grand, Great and Great Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous wives, Patsy and Barbara and his parents Gladney and Carrie: brothers, George, Ken, Rick, Junior and Ralphie.

Tom lived a simple life as a farmer, rancher and cowboy. Everyone who knew him, loved him.

In lieu of flowers we welcome donations to the following FFA/4-H Chapters: Yavapai County Expo, P.O. Box 513, Dewey, AZ 86327, Kingman FFA, Jerry McGuire, 3940 E Snavely Circle, Kingman, AZ 86409, Parker FFA, Dawn McGuire. Call family for Details We layed him to rest in Parker on Saturday 4/11/20. A Cowboy Procession scheduled for Sunday 4/26/20 in Skull Valley. Please call either, Delci @480-216-1582 or Cecilia @ 928-308-1054 for details.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: William Thomas Parker
Obituary: William Thomas Parker
Obituary: Charles Franklin Kilhoffer
Obituary: William “Bill” McGrew
Obituary: Vernon 'Jack' Williams, Feb. 14, 1927- Dec. 4, 2019

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries