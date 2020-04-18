OFFERS
Obituary: Sandra K. Fretheim Eastvold

Sandra K. Fretheim Eastvold

Sandra K. Fretheim Eastvold

Originally Published: April 18, 2020 5:34 p.m.

Sandra K. Fretheim Eastvold, 79, surrounded by family, peacefully went home to be with her savior on April 1st, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona after a long battle with GBM brain tumor. Sandy was born to Melvin and Ruth Fretheim Sept. 3rd, 1940 in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Sandy fell in Love and was engaged Jan. 1956 and married March, 1957 to Bob Eastvold. She was married to the Love of her life for 63 years. She was a loving person always putting the needs of friends and family first. If Sandy saw a person at church or anywhere standing alone she would talk to them to help them feel comfortable. The family moved to Casa Grande, Ariz., in ‘72, Phoenix in ‘78 and to Prescott Valley in 2000.

Sandy is survived by her husband Bob of Prescott Valley, daughters, Dawn (Doug) Fairchild of Ohio and Kristy (Joe) Rakowski of Casa Grande; son, Steven Eastvold of Prescott Valley; grandchildren, Lisa Eastvold, Tara Wiles, Devin Fairchild, Nolan McCarthy, Tyler Eastvold (Katie), Daniel (Jessica) Fairchild and Dayna Fairchild. Sandy is also survived by her only sibling, Frank (Karen) Fretheim of Casa Grande, many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded by her father, mother and infant son, Robert Todd Eastvold.

A memorial service will be held in the near future when the pandemic is under control and travel is safe. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ivy brain tumor center at Barrows neurological in Phoenix, AZ. John 14:6

Information provided by survivors.

