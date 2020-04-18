OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Ralph Antrosiglio

Ralph Antrosiglio

Ralph Antrosiglio

Originally Published: April 18, 2020 5:31 p.m.

Ralph Antrosiglio, born in Newark, New Jersey, died peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona on April 14, 2020, at the age of 101. The son of Armand Antrosiglio and Adalgisa Antrosiglio, Ralph moved from New Jersey to Prescott, Arizona in 1978.

Preceding him in death was his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Florence Antrosiglio and his two sons, Armand and Ralph, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ralph was in the U.S. Navy and was a life long auto mechanic. His love of automobiles was preceded only by his intense love for his family. He owned and operated several automobile repair shops and service stations throughout his life. He built a Mercedes-Benz from scratch and also built and ran stock cars. In his later years, he repaired and rebuilt mobility scooters. He was a master at problem solving and fixing anything that needed repair. Ralph loved life and people. He would always reach out to others to lend a helping hand.

He was acknowledged in 2015 with a segment on Channel 3 Pay it Forward for his good works in his assisted living community. What he loved best, however, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the Patriarch of our family and an inspiration to all of us. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and sons in Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Florence Antrosiglio
Obituary: Rodney Steven Heuett
Obituary: William Vincent Chapp
Obituary: Clarence W. “Bill” Jones
Obituary: Rose Mary Nove

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries