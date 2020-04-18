Obituary: Ralph Antrosiglio

Ralph Antrosiglio, born in Newark, New Jersey, died peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona on April 14, 2020, at the age of 101. The son of Armand Antrosiglio and Adalgisa Antrosiglio, Ralph moved from New Jersey to Prescott, Arizona in 1978.

Preceding him in death was his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Florence Antrosiglio and his two sons, Armand and Ralph, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ralph was in the U.S. Navy and was a life long auto mechanic. His love of automobiles was preceded only by his intense love for his family. He owned and operated several automobile repair shops and service stations throughout his life. He built a Mercedes-Benz from scratch and also built and ran stock cars. In his later years, he repaired and rebuilt mobility scooters. He was a master at problem solving and fixing anything that needed repair. Ralph loved life and people. He would always reach out to others to lend a helping hand.

He was acknowledged in 2015 with a segment on Channel 3 Pay it Forward for his good works in his assisted living community. What he loved best, however, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the Patriarch of our family and an inspiration to all of us. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and sons in Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.