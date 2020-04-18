Obituary Notice: Homer Batsakis
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 5:30 p.m.
Homer Batsakis was born on August 10, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on April 16, 2020 in Prescott Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
