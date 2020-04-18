Obituary: Lt. Col. Duncan Wilmore, USAF (Ret)

Duncan “Dunc” Wilmore, 81, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2020. He was attended by his loving wife Lisa Medoff Wilmore and daughter Mary Lynn Bradshaw.

Dunc is also survived by sons, Ross Wilmore, Brett Wilmore and step-daughter, Dora Wexler, as well as five grandchildren: Joseph Wilmore, Brittany Wilmore, Timothy Wilmore, Paxton Wexler, and Tyler Wexler.

Duncan Hamilton MacTavish III (Wilmore) was born on May 26, 1938 to Duncan MacTavish II and his wife Claudia Schmidt in Buffalo, New York. Claudia later re-married US Army WWII veteran Howard J. Wilmore who adopted Dunc and instilled in him an appreciation for service to his country.

In 1956, Dunc was accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, competing on the swim team and graduating with the Class of 1960. Stating that he “never wanted to be stuck in a tank on a battlefield,” Dunc transferred immediately into the US Air Force.

Duncan attended Undergraduate Navigator Training and Electronic Warfare Officer training. His first operational assignment was flying EB-47E Stratojets at Lockbourne AFB (now Rickenbacker ANGB) near Columbus, OH. Dunc then volunteered to help develop a one-of-a-kind aircraft known initially only as “Lisa Ann,” later designated the RC-135E Rivet Amber, which featured the most powerful airborne radar ever deployed. Dunc received his first of six Distinguished Flying Crosses flying this aircraft out of Eielson AFB, Fairbanks, AK, and also Shemya AFB at the tip of the Aleutians.

In 1970, Dunc moved to Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM to fly the high-altitude WB-57F Canberra. He once said, “if you wanted a photo of the top of a U-2 in flight, you could call us.”

In 1972, Dunc qualified in the F-105G Thunderchief and later flew over 100 combat missions from Korat Royal Thai Air Base with the 17th Wild Weasel Squadron, including the Linebacker II bombing campaign that compelled the North Vietnamese to negotiate for peace. On one of these missions over Vietnam, Dunc earned the Silver Star for valiantly attacking and destroying surface-to-air missile sites.

After Vietnam, Dunc moved to the public affairs office at Los Angeles Air Station, an assignment that required him to “make the Air Force look good” with Hollywood. This launched Dunc’s second career as a technical advisor and actor, with movie credits including “The Right Stuff,” “Wargames,” “Project X,” and many other television and movie productions.

Once retired, Dunc met and married Lisa Medoff Stickney, a romance that continued for the rest of his life. Relocating to Prescott Arizona, Duncan was employed by the local YMCA where he became a beloved fixture, opening the pool at “O-dark thirty” for the early-bird lap swimmers, lifeguarding, teaching, mentoring, and competing in Senior Olympics, up until a few months before his death. Duncan’s final landing destination will be the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ.

The family plans a Celebration of Life, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, the Prescott YMCA, or the Prescott Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, where Duncan and Lisa volunteered countless hours.

