Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Obituary: Ernest Sheldon 'Ernie' Dodd

Ernest Sheldon “Ernie” Dodd

Ernest Sheldon “Ernie” Dodd

Originally Published: April 18, 2020 5:32 p.m.

Ernest Sheldon “Ernie” Dodd, age 102, of Madison, Minnesota, and late of Prescott, Arizona, died April 15, 2020, in the Madison Lutheran Home. He was born January 21, 1918, in Winchester, Indiana, one of 11 children of the late Ernest Gilruth Dodd and Margaret “Maggie” Mae Gray of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Cecelia Stammen Purdy of Prescott, Arizona; his parents; 2 brothers and 6 sisters; former wife, Geraldine Anne Martini of Connellsville, Pennsylvania; former wife, Helen Eileene Bothast of Union City, Indiana and, recently, their son Sheldon DuWayne Dodd of Union City, Indiana and a granddaughter, Kimberly Sue Dodd-McCord of Union City. He is survived by two brothers, Paul Eugene Dodd of Winchester, Indiana, and Charles Herbert Dodd of Owosso, Michigan; two sons with Geraldine, William Joseph Dodd of Dayton, Ohio and Gerald Allen Dodd of Connellsville, Pennsylvania; eight 8 grandchildren; thirteen 13 great-grandchildren; step-grandson Terry Ocaña and his family of Madison, Minnesota, under whose loving care Ernie spent the last 4 years of his life; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ernie worked as a mold maker at Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation in Winchester, Indiana, and in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, before entering the Navy during World War II, where he served as an Aviation Radioman and as an Aerial Gunnery Instructor. After the war he undertook several business ventures, held a number of jobs in the defense industry, the private sector, and municipal governments, and remained active well into his nineties, reflecting a wide range of interest and abilities. He was an avid reader and a former amateur radio operator.

Internment will occur at a later date in Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester, Indiana.

Information provided by survivors.

