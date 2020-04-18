Obituary: Christa Lee Stephenson
Christa Lee Stephenson, 72, born Sunday 4 April, 1948 at Southside Hospital in Mesa, Arizona, died Sunday 5 April, 2020 at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.
Christa resided in Prescott since 1971. Her maternal family lived in Prescott 100 years, 5 generations. Daughter of Robert (Steve) & Mary Christine Gholson-Stephenson, Prescott. Christa was born & raised Methodist; she attended Prescott United Methodist Church.
Survivors are sister, Genia Stephenson, Glendale; niece, Marcee Chaddock, Glendale; niece, Mhylee Chaddock; six great-nephews and nieces, Ahwatukee. Christa graduated from Coronado High School, California in 1966. She attended colleges in San Diego, Ventura, Van Nuys, California & Yavapai College, Prescott.
Arrangements for burial in Prescott were made by Abel Funeral Home, Phoenix.
Information provided by survivors.
