Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli

Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli, 21, of Prescott, Arizona, was called home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1999 in Prescott, Arizona to Greg and Sheila Mengarelli.

Brooklyn was kind and compassionate. People were drawn to Brooklyn, she was a beautiful girl with a heart-warming smile and she would light up any room when she walked in, but she was also beautiful on the inside — she had a heartfor loving people and a joy that was so contagious!

She graduated with Honors from Prescott High School in 2017, where she gave the Baccalaureate address to her fellow peers. She encouraged her fellow graduates to put God first now and said “If you keep pushing off your faith until tomorrow, tomorrow will never come.” All throughout high school, you could find Brooklyn on any given Tuesday night at Prescott Christian Church youth group. She attended every mission trip she could, from Mexico to India. She even organized a student-lead mission trip to Mexicali, Mexico. She continued her ministry passion by leading Bible Studies at U of A.

Brooklyn embraced college life at the University of Arizona, pursing a math education degree with a sign language minor. She was a beloved member of the Chi Omega Sorority, where she made so many friends and sweet memories.

She loved to share her faith in Jesus. She also exemplified this by example, by living a pure life. She loved her large family and even larger extended family and she had a passion for kids. She loved being part of kids attending summer camp and having the gospel of Jesus Christ come alive in their lives! Brooklyn thrived on long hot days at camp being silly and sharing the joy there is in following Jesus. She served at Prescott’s United Christian Youth Camp from age 15 to age 18. She also spent the last two summers with her Uncle Brian, Aunt Ashley and cousins in Utah at Big Canyon Ranch, where she worked as summer staff and also as assistant program director.

Brooklyn loved to dance! She started dancing at age 3 and it turned into a life-long passion. She loved the memories she shared with her dance family and then in high school, she danced on the Pom Team at PHS. But her favorite time to dance was at big Italian Mengarelli weddings — celebrating life and love. Brooklyn danced like nobody was watching and lived life to the fullest!

Family meant so much to Brooklyn. Brooklyn had 4 siblings growing up, and then starting at age 10, her parents fostered and adopted children. She knew the value of family, and welcomed her four youngest adopted siblings as full-fledged family. She was passionate about foster care and adoption and had a heart for orphans.

Not only did she grow up in a large family, she had a large extended family as well; 12 cousins (plus spouses)! It made for wildly competitive game nights. She also loved to bake with her grandmothers and sisters during the holidays. During football season, you could find her glued to the game cheering for /with her brothers. She was an old soul, her mama was her best friend, her dad and brothers were her heroes, and she was deemed the best aunt ever to her little nephew Dawson. Brooklyn knew the value of family and always cherished time together.

Most of all, she loved Jesus with all her heart, soul, and mind. She was wise beyond her years and made God a priority in her life. Her love for her Savior was sweet and beautiful. As young and full of life Brooklyn was, she suffered with epilepsy her entire life which was exhibited by absence seizures. Despite her struggles with epilepsy, she was positive, an overcomer, and always spread joy to others. She passed away in a hot tub due to an epileptic seizure and was immediately swept into the arms of her sweet Jesus. Her family and friends prayed for healing, and though she might not have been healed on earth, on Good Friday, God healed her perfectly and completely by His side in heaven.

Brooklyn will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jerry Lee Zwahlen and August Eugene (Gene) Mengarelli. Brooklyn is survived by her parents, Greg and Sheila Mengarelli; both grandmothers, June Zwahlen and Doris Mengarelli; siblings, Cameron (Sarah), Braden (Kelly), Austin, Sheridan, Trish, Gavin, Keisha and Lauren; Dawson (nephew) as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins that meant the world to her.

Brooklyn will be honored in a Celebration of Life at a later date, when all friends, family, and the community will be welcomed to gather together. The Mengarelli family has requested that donations be made in Brooklyn’s honor in lieu of flowers to either camp that Brooklyn loved: United Christian Youth Camp (UCYC) 1400 Paradise Valley RoadPrescott, AZ 86303 https:/ucyc.networkforgood.com OR Big Canyon 175 Big Canyon Lane Wanship, UT 84017 https:/www.bigcanyon.org/donate.

Information provided by survivors.