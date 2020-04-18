OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Weather  59.0 weather icon
New report suggests 1st week of June Arizonans could get all clear
COVID-19 data: Fewer deaths predicted

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 12:05 p.m.

PHOENIX - Some new data Friday, April 17, from a health tracking firm suggests that Arizonans could start going out and socializing by the end of the first week in June.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation has sharply lowered its projections of how many Arizonans will die from COVID-19. Earlier this week the estimate had been 1,005.

By Friday, the organization figured that the last death should be by the end of May. More to the point, the organization figures total deaths in Arizona would hit only 267.

Arizona as of Saturday morning was at 177, with 4,719 confirmed cases.

More significantly, IHME said the number of deaths per day should be declining from this point forward.

The organization's estimates have at some points varied widely. Earlier this month it was predicting 775 deaths.

But in a note with its latest data, IHME says that its new estimates are based on expanded analysis of social distancing policies. And the organization says it also is able to get data on the effect of these measures on how people are moving about, drawing from data collected from cell phones and online platforms.

"In combination, these updates now more accurately reflect the effect of social distancing policies enacted, and importantly, how people are changing their behaviors in response to these measures."

In the case of Arizona, the report says, the state may be able to begin relaxing "social distancing" after June 8. That, however, will require "containment strategies" that include testing, contact tracing, isolation and limiting gathering size.

That's later than the current deadline for easing restrictions set by Gov. Doug Ducey.

He is aiming for May 1; his stay-at-home order self-destructs April 30 unless he renews it. Ducey also has separate orders that closed non-essential businesses, with particular bans on bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and nail and hair salons.

Ducey said that he will revisit that April 30 date before then and make adjustments as necessary.

But it also comes amid some pressure from Republicans, such as Congressman Andy Biggs, who has argued that people can be responsible for making their own decisions.

Chris Minnick, spokesman for the state Department of Health Services, called the latest IHME data "encouraging." He said it shows that the measures Ducey has put into place are having "a positive effect on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona."

But Minnick said that does not mean the dangers are over.

"We are asking everyone to remain vigilant about staying physically distance and continuing to be socially connected," he said. "We will continue to monitor the data and will base our recommendations on the trends we are seeing with cases, deaths, and the health of our healthcare system to be prepared for a potential surge in cases and hospitalizations."

The new IHME report suggests that, if the trends hold, Arizona will be in good shape to handle the cases yet to develop.

It figures that the state's current need for beds will range between 55 and 1,061. That is far short that the approximately 6,000 beds that are currently available.

That also is true for intensive-care beds, with IHME putting the demand at between 23 and 235; the current number available is 508.

The IHME data does have some wiggle room, some of which may be due to the fact that there is a lag time between people contracting the virus and showing symptoms. Its report says daily deaths in Arizona still could spike as high as 35.

