Moratorium on Prescott sign restrictions allows restaurants to alert customers about COVID changes

With Prescott’s eateries largely closed to inside dining because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19, many establishments have moved to takeout and curbside service.

And because of a recent city moratorium on temporary sign restrictions, restaurants can get creative on how to get the word out about their changing offerings.

From banners fluttering above entranceways to curbside signs alerting customers to where to park for pick-up, a number of local restaurants are taking advantage of the moratorium.

In a unanimous vote on April 14, the Prescott City Council formalized the announcement that City Manager Michael Lamar made on March 27 about a moratorium on the city’s temporary sign code provisions.

The original step was taken as an effort to give local business owners more flexibility to get the word out about changes during the COVID pandemic.

At the April 14 meeting, council members voiced support for the moratorium. “It’s a small thing we can do to let businesses know we support them,” said Councilman Phil Goode.

In response to a question about how long the moratorium would last, interim City Attorney Matt Podracky said the moratorium would continue as long as the city’s proclamation of emergency is in effect.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli signed the proclamation on March 17. According to the proclamation, the emergency will remain in effect until “a duly filed withdrawal of the proclamation of emergency.”

As a part of the original March announcement, the city urged business owners who are in need of ideas or assistance developing temporary signs to contact Sales and Marketing Coordinator Ann Steward at ann.steward@prescott-az.gov.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said this past week that the city has since received several inquiries about the temporary signs.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.