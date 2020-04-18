Prescott FTF provides resources to support families of young children at home

These are challenging times for families, especially those with young children, who are sensitive to situations causing stress in their environments and among their adult caregivers.

As families spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona’s early childhood agency First Things First (FTF) has compiled some resources for parents and caregivers to support families with young children.

These include the following links:

• Helping your child learn through play

https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/resources/learnthroughplay/

• Boosting learning through active, outdoor play

https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/first-things/active-outdoor-play-boosts-learning/

• Building a love of math and science early

https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/first-things/build-love-of-math-science-early/

• Developing language and literacy skills

https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/resources/language-and-literacy/



In addition, below are some resources to help you support toddlers or preschoolers during the coronavirus health crisis. A top tip when talking with young children about any difficult situation? Keep it simple and age-appropriate. For example, “We’re taking a break from playing with others so we can all stay healthy.”

Birth to Five Helpline

The Birth to Five Helpline is a program of Southwest Human Development and is partially funded by First Things First. It is a free service available to all Arizona families and caregivers of young children.

Having someone to talk with or lend an empathetic ear is more important than ever, and the helpline’s early childhood experts are available by phone, text or email to answer any parenting questions, from basic health and nutrition to how to handle challenging behaviors and more. Helpline specialists can also help you think about how to talk with children in an appropriate way about what is going on in our world and all you are doing to keep them and their families safe. Birth to Five Helpline specialists are available by phone/text at 877-705-KIDS (5437) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or you can send a message online.

Talking to young kids about coronavirus

FTF partner, ZERO TO THREE, offers several resources and tips for families, including age-appropriate responses to common questions and activities for young children while social distancing.

https://www.zerotothree.org/resources/3210-tips-for-families-coronavirus

Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other

The early learning experts at Sesame Street know that children thrive with structure in their lives and learn best through play. This site provides content, resources and ideas to offer comfort and spark playful learning moments.

https://www.sesamestreet.org/caring

PBS Kids for Parents

PBS Kids offers a wealth of helpful articles and videos, including, how to talk to your kids about coronavirus:

https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-coronavirus

Also, how you and your kids can de-stress during coronavirus:

https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-you-and-your-kids-can-de-stress-during-coronavirus.

First Things First is a voter-created, statewide agency that funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services for children birth to age 5. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.

Information provided by First Things First Arizona.