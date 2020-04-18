OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
During pandemic, Prescott-area volunteers work to ensure at-risk children are safe

Originally Published: April 18, 2020 4:25 p.m.

Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise in the face of this pandemic, as families are put under more financial and emotional stress. Children are no longer in the public eye—they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.

One group of volunteers in Yavapai County is working hard to ensure that abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community members who volunteer with CASA of Yavapai County. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.

These visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being. But right now, meeting in person with the children they advocate for is difficult or impossible. This means it is harder for them to gauge what is going on in children’s lives, and their needs.

These volunteers are working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children. Advocates are using technology such as Skype, Facetime or Zoom to make contact and stay in touch with the children they are assigned to. Many are also writing letters, making cards and sending books or activities to the children who are staying home. One advocate reported finding knock-knock jokes to share over the phone with a child and another has started a book club discussion with her teen.

“While none of these is not a grand solution, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children’s lives,” said Quinci Castleberry, program director. “We need volunteers now more than ever and are encouraging all community members to join with us either by volunteering or by helping us ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis.”

No specific background or training is needed. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

To learn more, call us at 928-771-3165, email amartin@courts.az.gov or visit CASAofYavapaiCounty.org.

Anyone who suspects a child is in immediate danger should contact police or call 9-1-1. You can also contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline via text, phone or online chat (childhelp.org/childhelp-hotline), to report abuse.

Information provided by CASA of Yavapai County.

