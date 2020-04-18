OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 now at 72 in Yavapai County, Health Services reports April 18
Free pet food available in Prescott, Prescott Valley

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 10:02 a.m.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have reached 72 in Yavapai County, according to the April 18 morning report from the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Terri Farneti, public health coordinator for YCCHS, states that 1,931 Yavapai County residents have been tested, with 1,859 negative (96%), 72 positive, five recoveries, and one death.

YCCHS has not received data on the additional case ADHS is reporting, she added.

The 72 cases include 16 in Prescott; 15 for Prescott Valley; and nine in other quad-city areas.

For Arizona, 51,045 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,719 positive cases and 177 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center has reported three hospitalizations from COVID-19, and 14 persons under investigation (PUI) as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 10 PUIs on West Campus, and three on the East Campus. The VA reported one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

FOOD SHARING EVENT

Manzanita Outreach will be sharing food with the public for free each Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prescott High School starting April 22.

Those receiving food should stay in your vehicle throughout the drive-thru process, and please make sure you have ample space in your trunk for the loading of food boxes.

YAVAPAI HUMANE SOCIETY

Starting Monday, April 20, the Yavapai Humane Society will be providing cat and dog food for those in need on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The limit is one bag per vehicle. Daily pick-up is from noon to 4 p.m.

The Humane Society is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott. Donations are also appreciated during this time. For more information, call 928-445-2666.

PET HEADQUARTERS

Pet Headquarters is offering pet food for individuals who have lost their jobs or been otherwise economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are also accepting pet food donations. Pick-up is during regular business hours at 2710 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. For more information, call 928-775-5558.

ADDITIONALLY

• For Yavapai County data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations, see parameters at www.yavapai.us/chs.

• YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines: 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients: 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

For employment & financial assistance and more: https://arizonatogether.org/ and en español at https://arizonatogether.org/es/.

