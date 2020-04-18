OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 18
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

CDC: How to prevent spread of COVID-19 at home
Everyday steps and extra steps when someone is sick

If someone you are caring for is already sick with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines to help prevent spread of the virus at home. (CDC)

If someone you are caring for is already sick with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines to help prevent spread of the virus at home. (CDC)

Originally Published: April 18, 2020 6:05 a.m.

Document

How to prevent COVID-19 spread at home

Download .PDF

During the COVID-19 pandemic, if someone you are caring for is already sick the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following guidelines to prevent spread of the virus at home.

Clean and disinfect

Clean surfaces using soap and water. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

Clean these areas and high-touch items with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant.

To make a bleach solution, mix 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water or combine 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water. Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.

Click here for a CDC list of disinfectants that meet EPA’s criteria for use against COVID-19.

Soft surfaces

For soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, clean the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on these surfaces.

Launder items (if possible) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.

You may also disinfect using an EPA-registered household disinfectant. See list here.

Electronics

For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, and remote controls, consider coving them with a wipeable cover. Follow manufacturer’s instruction for cleaning and disinfecting. If no guidance, use alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol. Dry surfaces thoroughly.

Laundry

For clothing, towels, linens and other items, launder these according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.

  • Wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from a person who is sick.
  • Dirty laundry from a person who is sick can be washed with other people’s items.
  • Do not shake dirty laundry.
  • Clean and disinfect clothes hampers according to guidance above for surfaces.
  • Remove gloves, and wash hands right away.

Clean hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. Always wash immediately after removing gloves and after contact with a person who is sick. If soap and water are not readily available and hands are not visibly dirty, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. However, if hands are visibly dirty, always wash hands with soap and water.

Additional key times to clean hands include:

  • After blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing
  • After using the restroom
  • Before eating or preparing food
  • After contact with animals or pets
  • Before and after providing routine care for another person who needs assistance (e.g. a child)
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Bedroom and Bathroom

The person who is sick should stay separated from other people in the home as much as possible. Where possible, keep separate bedroom and bathroom for a person who is sick. If you have a separate bedroom and bathroom, only clean the area around the person who is sick when needed, such as when the area is soiled. This will help limit your contact with the person who is sick. Caregivers can provide personal cleaning supplies to the person who is sick (if appropriate). The person who is sick can clean their own space.

If shared bathroom

If you must share a bathroom, the person who is sick should clean and disinfect after each use. If this is not possible, the caregiver should wait as long as possible before cleaning and disinfecting.

See precautions for household members and caregivers at this link for more information

Food

Stay separated when eating meals. The person who is sick should eat (or be fed) in their room if possible. Wash dishes and utensils using gloves and hot water. Handle any used dishes, cups/glasses, or silverware with gloves. Wash them with soap and hot water or in a dishwasher. Clean hands after taking off gloves or handling used items.

Trash

If possible, use a dedicated, lined trash can for the person who is sick. Use gloves when removing garbage bags, and handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands afterwards.

For a print friendly version of these CDC guidelines, click here.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Printable: CDC Handwashing and Hand Sanitizer Use Guidelines
Keep your car clean to reduce risk from coronavirus
People who are at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19
Red Cross offers tips for avoiding, treating widespread flu outbreak
Frequent hand-washing important for a clean bill of health
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries