CDC: How to prevent spread of COVID-19 at home

During the COVID-19 pandemic, if someone you are caring for is already sick the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following guidelines to prevent spread of the virus at home.

Clean and disinfect

Clean surfaces using soap and water. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

Clean these areas and high-touch items with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant.

To make a bleach solution, mix 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water or combine 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water. Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.

Click here for a CDC list of disinfectants that meet EPA’s criteria for use against COVID-19.

Soft surfaces

For soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, clean the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on these surfaces.

Launder items (if possible) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.

You may also disinfect using an EPA-registered household disinfectant. See list here.

Electronics

For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, and remote controls, consider coving them with a wipeable cover. Follow manufacturer’s instruction for cleaning and disinfecting. If no guidance, use alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol. Dry surfaces thoroughly.

Laundry

For clothing, towels, linens and other items, launder these according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.

Wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from a person who is sick.

Dirty laundry from a person who is sick can be washed with other people’s items.

Do not shake dirty laundry.

Clean and disinfect clothes hampers according to guidance above for surfaces.

Remove gloves, and wash hands right away.

Clean hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. Always wash immediately after removing gloves and after contact with a person who is sick. If soap and water are not readily available and hands are not visibly dirty, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. However, if hands are visibly dirty, always wash hands with soap and water.

Additional key times to clean hands include:

After blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing

After using the restroom

Before eating or preparing food

After contact with animals or pets

Before and after providing routine care for another person who needs assistance (e.g. a child)

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Bedroom and Bathroom

The person who is sick should stay separated from other people in the home as much as possible. Where possible, keep separate bedroom and bathroom for a person who is sick. If you have a separate bedroom and bathroom, only clean the area around the person who is sick when needed, such as when the area is soiled. This will help limit your contact with the person who is sick. Caregivers can provide personal cleaning supplies to the person who is sick (if appropriate). The person who is sick can clean their own space.

If shared bathroom

If you must share a bathroom, the person who is sick should clean and disinfect after each use. If this is not possible, the caregiver should wait as long as possible before cleaning and disinfecting.

See precautions for household members and caregivers at this link for more information

Food

Stay separated when eating meals. The person who is sick should eat (or be fed) in their room if possible. Wash dishes and utensils using gloves and hot water. Handle any used dishes, cups/glasses, or silverware with gloves. Wash them with soap and hot water or in a dishwasher. Clean hands after taking off gloves or handling used items.

Trash

If possible, use a dedicated, lined trash can for the person who is sick. Use gloves when removing garbage bags, and handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands afterwards.

For a print friendly version of these CDC guidelines, click here.