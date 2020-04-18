Arizona Rangers step up to assist YRMC security during COVID-19 crisis

Arizona Rangers from the Lonesome Valley Company, based in Prescott, have come forward to provide additional security for the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley during the COVID-19 crisis.

When the police departments of Prescott and Prescott Valley advised YRMC that it did not have the resources to provide additional officers at the hospitals, YRMC Security Manager Robert Janica contacted the Lonesome Valley Company for assistance.

The Company immediately started setting up a schedule of Rangers to assist both hospital campuses. Rangers are providing general site security, assisting staff and patients by directing incoming patients to the appropriate area for screening or emergency treatment, according to a news release. Arizona Rangers across the state have also responded to offer assistance as well.

Captain John Dixon, commander of the Lonesome Valley Company, said the response from other Ranger companies throughout the state has been outstanding.

“We’ve had Rangers from as far away as Peoria, as well as other companies in the quad-city area that have been instrumental in expanding our ability to meet the requirements of this mission.”

Dixon said the Arizona Rangers were contacted in mid-March by YRMC security personnel, who were looking for ways to increase security at the hospital campuses. “We were able to quickly determine the number of Rangers we’d need, and to start working out a duty roster,” Dixon said, describing the tasks being performed as essentially public contact and public assistance. “Most of what we’ve been doing at the two campuses has been helping patients and their families to gain access to the medical center so they can get the care they need.”

Dixon praised YRMC staff for their dedication to patient care during these difficult times.

Lonesome Valley Company recently received the following message from Robert Janica, head of security for YRMC: “I just want to tell you that I receive several comments a day from patients and especially staff on how thankful they are to have the Rangers present at our hospital. The first thing people see when they come in is the Rangers presence, some of the comments have been on how welcoming they are to our staff as well as our patients. On behalf of the hospital team we are so grateful for the presence and professionalism they are displaying to our staff and patients of our community. You guys are Rock Stars!!!!”

Dixon said the Lonesome Valley Company is proud to assist the community at every opportunity, but especially in times of crisis when help is most needed.



Dixon added that the Arizona Rangers is an all-volunteer law enforcement auxiliary with the mission of providing law enforcement assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies within the State of Arizona, security services for community and civic organizations, and support for youth and youth organizations within Arizona.

The Arizona Rangers were created by the Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1901, disbanded in 1909, and reformed in 1957 as a not-for-profit organization. There are currently more than 450 Arizona Rangers organized into 22 companies statewide.

Information and photo provided by the Arizona Rangers.