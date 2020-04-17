OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Yavapai County back up to 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19, April 17 report says

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 17, 2020 10:30 a.m.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for Yavapai County has returned to 71, as of the Friday morning, April 17, report from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The total had reached 71 on Wednesday, but was reduced to 69 on Thursday because of a counting error, Health Services stated.

The total of 71 in Yavapai County includes 16 cases in Prescott, 15 in Prescott Valley, and nine in "other quad-city areas."

In Arizona, 47,398 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,507 positive cases and 169 deaths. In Yavapai County, 1,875 residents have been tested with 1,804 negative, five recoveries, and one death.

Mental, Public Health

The collaborative campaign launched through the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition is titled “Yavapai Stronger Together.” Click HERE for the story.

The message mental health providers and agencies want to share with law enforcement, treatment providers, government officials, school leaders and families is that there are a variety of resources available.

Check out the website for resources:

• https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• Mayor’s Virtual Town Hall today at 1 p.m. via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/380013448. ID: 380 013 448.

• Cloth Face Coverings: Questions and Answers - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html.

• For Yavapai County data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see parameters on www.yavapai.us/chs.

• YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines: 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients: 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

