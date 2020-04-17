OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 17
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley closes Sunset and Pine View Intersection for sewer, water, drainage upgrades

After nearly 20 months of construction, the Sunset Lane project, a joint $7.5 million effort between the Town of Prescott Valley and Yavapai County, continues to move toward substantial completion by the end of June. (Town of Prescott Valley.)

After nearly 20 months of construction, the Sunset Lane project, a joint $7.5 million effort between the Town of Prescott Valley and Yavapai County, continues to move toward substantial completion by the end of June. (Town of Prescott Valley.)

Originally Published: April 17, 2020 9:55 a.m.

N Pine View Dr & E Sunset Ln, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

The Town of Prescott Valley has announced that the intersection of Sunset Lane and Pine View Drive is closed through late May as crews install new sewer, water, drainage and roadway infrastructure.

Detours are in place and will remain until the intersection can be safely opened.

After nearly 20 months of construction, the Sunset Lane project, a joint $7.5 million effort between the Town of Prescott Valley and Yavapai County, continues to move toward substantial completion by the end of June, the town said in a press release.

The project includes the widening, paving and installation of storm drainage and sidewalks on Sunset Lane from Pine View to Prescott East Highway.

The Town Council awarded the roadway construction project bid to Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc. Lyon Engineering is the engineer on the project.

The portion of the project from Prescott East to Starlight Drive is now complete, and construction is moving continuously to the east. Crews are currently installing storm drains, curb and gutter, and continuing grading work east of Starlight.

Temporary delays, road closures and detours may continue to be experienced as the project progresses. Drivers are asked to use caution and patience if traveling in the area.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Construction project for Sunset Lane to begin Monday
Town sewer line construction continues on Bucky O'Neill Lane, Merritt Lane
Progress on road upgrades remains on Prescott Valley Council’s radar at study session
$3.6M project to make Sunset Lane safer
Roadwork in Brief: Dexter, Washington Ave., Zone 16 station, Sundog Sewer, FY19 Pavement Rehabilitation and Robinson Dr.
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries