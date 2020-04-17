Prescott Valley closes Sunset and Pine View Intersection for sewer, water, drainage upgrades

The Town of Prescott Valley has announced that the intersection of Sunset Lane and Pine View Drive is closed through late May as crews install new sewer, water, drainage and roadway infrastructure.

Detours are in place and will remain until the intersection can be safely opened.

After nearly 20 months of construction, the Sunset Lane project, a joint $7.5 million effort between the Town of Prescott Valley and Yavapai County, continues to move toward substantial completion by the end of June, the town said in a press release.

The project includes the widening, paving and installation of storm drainage and sidewalks on Sunset Lane from Pine View to Prescott East Highway.

The Town Council awarded the roadway construction project bid to Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc. Lyon Engineering is the engineer on the project.

The portion of the project from Prescott East to Starlight Drive is now complete, and construction is moving continuously to the east. Crews are currently installing storm drains, curb and gutter, and continuing grading work east of Starlight.

Temporary delays, road closures and detours may continue to be experienced as the project progresses. Drivers are asked to use caution and patience if traveling in the area.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.