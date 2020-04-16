Yavapai County adjusts COVID-19 numbers down from 71 to 69 cases

Confirmed cases in Yavapai County: 69

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports that while there were no new cases reported overnight, two cases from earlier were determined to be duplicates. This is why the total dropped from 71 yesterday to 69 today.

Yavapai County residents tested: 1,754

Negative results: 1,683 (95.9%)

Recovered: 3

Deaths: 1

QUAD-CITY BREAKDOWN

Prescott: 14

Prescott Valley: 15

Other Quad-Cities: 9

STATE

Confirmed cases Arizona: 4,234

Arizonans tested: 47,398

Deaths in Arizona: 150

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood

Hospitalizations: 5

Persons under investigation (PUI): 8

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC)

Hospitalizations: 4

Persons under investigation (PUI): 14

Veterans Administration (VA)

Hospitalizations: 0

Persons under investigation (PUI): 0

For Yavapai County data, see the YCCHS website at, www.yavapai.us/chs.

UPDATE NOTES

Why do Yavapai County’s COVID-19 Number Differ from ADHS?

As positive tests get reported, the Yavapai County Epidemiologist reviews the patient information. In some cases, the information is entered multiple times. The hospital may enter the information, as well as the lab, and there are often hyphenated last names reported in varying ways. During the review, duplicates are discovered and consolidated.

What’s the deal with the data?

The updated data the public sees each day about the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona reflects the spread of the disease as it stood a week ago or longer because of delays that take place in obtaining results. In addition, it only reflects part of the spread because of limited test availability and restrictions on who can receive a test. Compared to the early days of coronavirus, test reporting speed has improved significantly. On average, the county receives results reported to the state about four days from the test date. The range from a day or two to up to eight days depends on where the test is collected and where it’s sent for processing.

MAYOR'S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL 1 P.M. FRIDAY

The City of Prescott will hold a virtual Town Hall Meeting for the Faith-Based Community and Mental Health for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Town officials will discuss mental health services available for residents, and resources offered by the faith-based community, via Zoom. To participate, join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448. Additional information is available on the City of Prescott website, prescott-az.gov.

CONTACT

See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at yavapai.us/chs;

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit yavapai.us/chs;

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.