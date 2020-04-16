OFFERS
Prescott POPs announces 2020-21 season ticket sale

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 16, 2020 6:59 p.m.

Maestro Joseph Place, conductor and musical director of the Prescott POPs Symphony, is planning another season of popular and light classical music with five exciting concerts.

Opening on July 20, the first concert will feature both familiar and new patriotic tunes with an added tribute to the Olympic spirit. Even though the games have been postponed, audiences can still enjoy John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare and Theme.”

More John Williams comes in the form of the Cantina Band scene from “Star Wars.” Happy from the movie “Despicable Me” provides a delightful interlude to be followed by the stirring strains of the theme from “Born on the Fourth of July” and the “National Emblem March.”

The second concert on Aug. 2 will bring the entire POPs Symphony orchestra and the 60-voice POPs Chorus plus fan-favorite soloists in a celebration of the music of Lerner and Lowe. The program will include popular songs from “Brigadoon,” “My Fair Lady,” “GiGi,” “Camelot” and others.

Coming on Sept. 20, the orchestra will devote itself to “TV Time” with favorite themes from shows like “Star Trek,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Dallas,” “The Simpsons” and from some fan-favorite commercials. Place also hinted at some musical surprises that may be included.

The perennial favorite Christmas concert will be presented on Dec. 13 featuring the entire orchestra and chorus in a well-chosen program of traditional holiday favorites and some new works as well.

The final concert of the season on Feb. 21, 2021, will harken back to the good old days when Arthur Fiedler conducted the Boston Pops presenting such favorites as “H.M.S. Pinafore Overture” and Leroy Anderson’s “Fiddle Faddle” and “Bugler’s Holiday.” It will also include some unforgettable tunes from the “Rat Pack” era such as “All of Me” and “Fly Me to the Moon” among others.

Marketing Director Joe Cotten said that, due to increases in the costs of bringing these incredible concerts to the Prescott area, POPs must impose a small increase in ticket prices for the new season. This will come as the introduction of a two-tier structure where seats along the center aisle on the main floor and the center section of the balcony will carry a premium price. Seats in these areas are priced at $34 for each concert. All other seats are priced at $27.

Season tickets, which include all five concerts, are $136 and $108. Beginning May 4, sales are open to season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season to renew current seat assignments, change seats and/or purchase additional seats. Beginning June 1, all remaining unclaimed seats will go on sale and can be purchased as either season tickets or single concerts. Although the box office may be closed for walk-up transactions, the staff is working remotely by phone and email and the online ticket system is up and running.

Cotten said that the POPs is working closely with the management of the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center to accommodate any changes to the concert schedule that may be needed if current closing guidelines are extended.

Information provided by Prescott POPs Symphony.

