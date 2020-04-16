Prescott City Hall lit in blue in support of essential personnel

In a show of support for first responders and the health care professions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prescott City Hall is lit up in blue at night.

A Thursday, April 16, news release from the City of Prescott reported that the city began lighting its building in blue in accordance with Governor Doug Ducey’s #LightAZBlue initiative.

“We stand with the governor in supporting our essential personnel during this time,” said Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli.



“We appreciate all they are doing to keep our community safe during this unprecedented time.”

City Hall will remain lit blue through the conclusion of the emergency proclamation related to COVID-19, the news release added.