Police, health officials concerned about drug use in community during pandemic

So far this year, there have been 18 deaths by drug overdose throughout Yavapai County.

To put that into perspective, there were 49 overdose deaths in 2017, 57 in 2018 and 88 in 2019, according to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Many of the deaths in the last 6 months have occurred in Prescott Valley.

From October 2019 thru March 2020, there were 25 overdose calls from heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, Xanex, and methamphetamine within the town, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) stated in a news release. Ten resulted in deaths.

During this same time period, PVPD officers administered NARCAN (naloxone HCl) on eight separate occasions, the release states. (The appropriate use of NARCAN® may temporarily reverse the effects of a known or suspected opioid overdose.) Several of the patients where NARCAN was administered safely recovered.

“PVPD and our law enforcement partners county-wide aggressively pursue offenders who fuel this problem,” the release states.

Since January 2020, Partners Against Narcotic Traffic Task Force (PANT) has either led or assisted in 14 cases regarding overdose investigations involving fentanyl and has seized over 260 mimic pills containing the highly-potent synthetic opioid.



These investigations, many of which are ongoing, have resulted in 12 arrests and the identification of several individuals suspected in the illegal sale of drugs.



“The pandemic may intensify the problems that lead to drug addiction and overdose,” PVPD stated in the release. “On top of life’s everyday stressors, we now have isolation, people losing jobs, stress of children not in school, difficulty accessing and paying for necessities, and so many other challenges that are very real – challenges that put us in a state of shock, panic, and crisis. Using drugs is not the solution.”

A valuable resource for those experiencing a mental health emergency is the Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) in Prescott Valley. The service, which can be reached by calling 928-445-5211, is open 24/7 to anyone that is in crisis or anyone experiencing a sense of hopelessness, fear, depression, anxiety, and other feelings that are making it difficult to get through each day.



Another resource for the public for mental health and substance use issues is the Health Choice Helpline: 1-800-322-8670 (TTY 711).

“Friends, family members and parents need to remain actively involved in the lives of those around you, as to who they hang out with, or who’s on their cell phones,” the release states. “It’s tragic for friends, family members or parents to discover someone when it’s too late to help him or her.”

Recognizing a drug problem is part of the battle, so some possible warning signs to look out for were listed in the release:

• Physically: Is there a change from normal capabilities, fatigue, repeated health complaints, poor physical appearance including inattention to dress and personal hygiene, red and glazed eyes, a lasting cough, wearing sunglasses at inappropriate times to hide dilated or constricted pupils?

• Emotionally: Is there personality change, sudden mood changes, low self-esteem, irritability, irresponsible behavior, poor judgment, depression, and general lack of interest?

• Family: Is there frequent arguments, breaking rules, and withdrawing from the family?

• School or Work: Is there decreased interest, negative attitude, and changes in attendance or level of effort?

• Social Problems: Are there new anti-social friends, stealing items which can be readily sold for cash (to support drug habit), withdrawal from lifelong friends, and association with known drug users?

“If any of these warning signs are evident in a friend or a family member, seek help immediately,” the release states. “There are many resources available in order to prevent our first responders from responding in an emergency.”

— The Daily Courier