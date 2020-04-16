Large climbing net stolen from Highlands Center for Natural History, reward offered

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding who stole a large climbing net from the Highlands Center for Natural History.

The theft took place at the nature center, located south of Prescott at 1375 S. Walker Road, sometime between 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, and Monday afternoon, April 6.

The heavy rope net had been mounted on several posts. It was in the shape of a spider web, tan in color and about 15 feet in diameter. It’s valued at about $2,500.



Anyone providing information leading to an arrest in this case could be eligible for a $200 reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls to Silent Witness are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.