Large climbing net stolen from Highlands Center for Natural History, reward offered
$200 reward offered for information leading to an arrest
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding who stole a large climbing net from the Highlands Center for Natural History.
The theft took place at the nature center, located south of Prescott at 1375 S. Walker Road, sometime between 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, and Monday afternoon, April 6.
The heavy rope net had been mounted on several posts. It was in the shape of a spider web, tan in color and about 15 feet in diameter. It’s valued at about $2,500.
Anyone providing information leading to an arrest in this case could be eligible for a $200 reward.
To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls to Silent Witness are anonymous.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Yavapai County has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 13, 2020
- Construction projects forge ahead in Prescott despite COVID-19 threat
- Yavapai County up to 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- 5 arrested on drug charges, including heroin and fentanyl
- Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
- New state health department data reveals spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus expected to have long-term impacts on Prescott’s finances
- Governor looks to ‘reopen’ state May 1, will make decision himself
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Yavapai County has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 13, 2020
- Construction projects forge ahead in Prescott despite COVID-19 threat
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Yavapai County up to 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- 5 arrested on drug charges, including heroin and fentanyl
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: