Construction update: Temporary closures at Lynx Lake Recreation Area

Mechanical issues has delayed the parking lot and road reconstruction work that will require temporary closure of the Lynx Lake North and South Shore day-use site on April 22 to 25. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

Originally Published: April 16, 2020 6:37 p.m.

Mechanical issues have once again delayed the parking lot and road reconstruction work that will require temporary closure of the Lynx Lake North and South Shore day-use sites, according to a Prescott National Forest news release.

This is the fourth time either weather or mechanical issues have delayed this work.

Times of closure:

April 22 to April 25: North Shore Day Use will be closed for parking lot and road reconstruction work. South Shore Day Use will be open during this period.

April 24: South Shore Day Use will be closed for parking lot and road reconstruction work.

A section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground may be closed to the public while work is in progress, the release states.

Weather could delay completion or change the closure dates.

The vast majority of the forest is available to visitors who want to spend time outdoors.

For more information, contact the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000 for more information.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

