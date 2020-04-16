271 fentanyl pills seized during narcotics investigation; suspect arrested

A Cottonwood man was arrested after Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives found him in possession of methamphetamine and a large number of fentanyl pills on Monday, April 13.

The detectives had developed information that 19-year-old Dylan Mills was involved in the sales of fentanyl and was staying at a motel in the 800 block of S. Main Street in Cottonwood, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

Having staged the area, detectives spotted Mills exit the second floor of the motel just before 10 p.m. and enter the parking lot carrying a can of ‘Arizona Iced Tea’.

Wearing law enforcement identification, they approached Mills, who quickly dropped the can and ran.



“Mills continued to run across Main Street with disregard for the traffic and his own safety,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn wrote in the release.

Detectives managed to catch Mills in the northbound lanes of the road, where he continued to resist arrest before being handcuffed.

Upon inspection of the iced tea can, it was discovered to be a ‘hide-a-can’ safe containing 271 fentanyl pills and half a gram of methamphetamine.

The street value of the fentanyl is estimated to be just shy of $7,000, the release states.

Mills was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. As of Thursday, April 16, he remained in-custody on a $15,000 bond.

“The investigation is ongoing, but PANT detectives were very pleased to get this poison off our streets,” D’Evelyn wrote.



