Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
As of Wednesday morning, April 15, Yavapai County reports 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, there were an additional 11 deaths reported overnight.
While there were three Yavapai County cases reported overnight, two cases from earlier were determined to be duplicates resulting in a net gain of one, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Wednesday morning.
According to the YCCHS morning update, 1,754 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,683 results negative (95.9%), three recovered, and one death.
Of the 71 cases in Yavapai County, 38 are in the quad-city area, including 14 in Prescott Valley and 13 in Prescott.
To date, 45,310 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,962 cases confirmed, with 142 deaths.
Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports five hospitalizations from COVID-19, with eight persons under investigation (PUI). A PUI is an in-patient admitted for care who has been tested with results pending. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports four hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four PUIs on the West Campus, and two on the East Campus.
The Veterans Administration (VA) currently has no hospitalizations with COVID or PUIs.
ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM GOVERNOR'S PRESS CONFERENCE
- Walgreens will open two drive-through testing sites in Arizona, the locations of the drive-throughs will be posted on azhealth.gov.
- The state has received 15 of the Abbott Labs testing machines, which can rapidly conduct COVID-19 tests, which will be distributed to test vulnerable populations.
- The University of Arizona will partner with the state to create 250,000 antibody tests to aid in identifying if health care workers and first responders have had COVID-19. It could then roll out to other front-line workers such as those in grocery stores and restaurants. The scale of the UA antibody testing could be the largest in the country.
- Three executive orders related to health care: certification changes for caregivers, additional data-reporting requirements, enhanced surveillance – sharing COVID info with first responder agencies, and telemedicine coverage for workers’ compensation.
- Dr. Christ, Director of ADHS, added that the state is also in conversations with CVS for testing.
MAYOR'S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL 1 P.M. FRIDAY
The City of Prescott has rescheduled the virtual Town Hall Meeting for the Faith-Based Community and Mental Health for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Town officials will discuss mental health services available for residents, and resources offered by the faith-based community, via Zoom. To participate, join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448. Additional information is available on the City of Prescott website, prescott-az.gov.
CONTACT
- See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;
- The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;
- The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
- For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;
- YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and
- Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
