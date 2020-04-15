OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 10:26 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, April 15, Yavapai County reports 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, there were an additional 11 deaths reported overnight.

While there were three Yavapai County cases reported overnight, two cases from earlier were determined to be duplicates resulting in a net gain of one, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Wednesday morning.

According to the YCCHS morning update, 1,754 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,683 results negative (95.9%), three recovered, and one death.

Of the 71 cases in Yavapai County, 38 are in the quad-city area, including 14 in Prescott Valley and 13 in Prescott.

To date, 45,310 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,962 cases confirmed, with 142 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports five hospitalizations from COVID-19, with eight persons under investigation (PUI). A PUI is an in-patient admitted for care who has been tested with results pending. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports four hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four PUIs on the West Campus, and two on the East Campus.

The Veterans Administration (VA) currently has no hospitalizations with COVID or PUIs.

ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM GOVERNOR'S PRESS CONFERENCE

  • Walgreens will open two drive-through testing sites in Arizona, the locations of the drive-throughs will be posted on azhealth.gov.
  • The state has received 15 of the Abbott Labs testing machines, which can rapidly conduct COVID-19 tests, which will be distributed to test vulnerable populations.
  • The University of Arizona will partner with the state to create 250,000 antibody tests to aid in identifying if health care workers and first responders have had COVID-19. It could then roll out to other front-line workers such as those in grocery stores and restaurants. The scale of the UA antibody testing could be the largest in the country.
  • Three executive orders related to health care: certification changes for caregivers, additional data-reporting requirements, enhanced surveillance – sharing COVID info with first responder agencies, and telemedicine coverage for workers’ compensation.
  • Dr. Christ, Director of ADHS, added that the state is also in conversations with CVS for testing.

Governor Ducey, UArizona President Robbins, State Leaders Share COVID-19 Updates (With Slides) by Governor Doug Ducey

MAYOR'S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL 1 P.M. FRIDAY

The City of Prescott has rescheduled the virtual Town Hall Meeting for the Faith-Based Community and Mental Health for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Town officials will discuss mental health services available for residents, and resources offered by the faith-based community, via Zoom. To participate, join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448. Additional information is available on the City of Prescott website, prescott-az.gov.

CONTACT

  • See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;
  • The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;
  • The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
  • For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;
  • YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and
  • Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

