Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight

As of Wednesday morning, April 15, Yavapai County reports 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, there were an additional 11 deaths reported overnight.

While there were three Yavapai County cases reported overnight, two cases from earlier were determined to be duplicates resulting in a net gain of one, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Wednesday morning.

According to the YCCHS morning update, 1,754 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,683 results negative (95.9%), three recovered, and one death.

Of the 71 cases in Yavapai County, 38 are in the quad-city area, including 14 in Prescott Valley and 13 in Prescott.

To date, 45,310 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,962 cases confirmed, with 142 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports five hospitalizations from COVID-19, with eight persons under investigation (PUI). A PUI is an in-patient admitted for care who has been tested with results pending. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports four hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four PUIs on the West Campus, and two on the East Campus.

The Veterans Administration (VA) currently has no hospitalizations with COVID or PUIs.

ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM GOVERNOR'S PRESS CONFERENCE

Walgreens will open two drive-through testing sites in Arizona, the locations of the drive-throughs will be posted on azhealth.gov.

The state has received 15 of the Abbott Labs testing machines, which can rapidly conduct COVID-19 tests, which will be distributed to test vulnerable populations.

The University of Arizona will partner with the state to create 250,000 antibody tests to aid in identifying if health care workers and first responders have had COVID-19. It could then roll out to other front-line workers such as those in grocery stores and restaurants. The scale of the UA antibody testing could be the largest in the country.

Three executive orders related to health care: certification changes for caregivers, additional data-reporting requirements, enhanced surveillance – sharing COVID info with first responder agencies, and telemedicine coverage for workers’ compensation.

Dr. Christ, Director of ADHS, added that the state is also in conversations with CVS for testing.

MAYOR'S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL 1 P.M. FRIDAY

The City of Prescott has rescheduled the virtual Town Hall Meeting for the Faith-Based Community and Mental Health for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Town officials will discuss mental health services available for residents, and resources offered by the faith-based community, via Zoom. To participate, join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448. Additional information is available on the City of Prescott website, prescott-az.gov.

CONTACT

See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.