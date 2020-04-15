OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wiederaenders: Coronavirus has not peaked locally, yet

This chart from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows how flattening the curve helps so that hospitals will not become overwhelmed. Continuing to stay home and practicing social distancing, for instance, slow the spread - flattening the curve. (Courtesy)

This chart from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows how flattening the curve helps so that hospitals will not become overwhelmed. Continuing to stay home and practicing social distancing, for instance, slow the spread - flattening the curve. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 2:28 p.m.

We have become aware of statements circulating around town that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, if only for Yavapai County.

That surprised me, a lot. So, Wednesday morning I started crunching numbers — the number of confirmed cases announced each day from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Chart No. 1, shown here, is mine — the top line is the progression toward the total (71 cases as of April 15); the bottom is the daily increase.

Graph

COVID-19 by Day

The logic is that for the past seven days or so, we’ve seen only one to three new cases each day.

At the end of March and the beginning of April, there were — call them significant spikes. The peak? That is what some might perceive.

For us, I went to the expert: Stephen Everett, MPH, with the county Community Health Services. This is the guy who is in charge of the COVID-19 effort in our county.

Here is what he said:

“(They) may have thought we’ve peaked because we had so many cases initially and then slowed down. The thing you have to remember is that we had a scarcity of tests until late March, so when testing became available, there was a sizeable number of ‘old’ cases; cases that would have been identified earlier had there been testing. So when testing began, those older cases joined the newer cases in testing, giving an artificial kick to the initial numbers.”

Chart No. 2 (Everett’s chart, shown here) includes cases by specimen collection date. 

photo

“I used a logarithmic scale that shows percent change. When the line goes flat, that means we’ve reached the peak. We’re still ascending, though not by much. If things continue as they are, I’d say we’ll have reached our peak in a week or so.”

Folks, despite what you might read on social media or hear from another source, please consult the experts before sending/sharing a message — a false message that the crisis has passed.

That’s what saying the peak is behind us does right now.

Even Gov. Doug Ducey, who said he is eying a May 1 re-start to Arizona’s economy, said he will do so only if it is safe and healthy for everyone.

We are not there yet.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
Coronavirus strikes Yavapai County
First COVID-19 in Prescott is 'senior citizen,' Health Services says
Wiederaenders: I choose life; stay smart during pandemic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries