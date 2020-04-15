OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott’s early Census 2020 response rate tops those for county, state, nation
More delays proposed for census over COVID-19 threat

Prescott residents are taking their Census 2020 responsibilities seriously. By April 14, nearly 60% of Prescott had self-responded to this year’s census. That is more than 12% higher than the self-response rate for the rest of Arizona, and about 10% higher than the nation. (Courier stock photo)

Prescott residents are taking their Census 2020 responsibilities seriously. By April 14, nearly 60% of Prescott had self-responded to this year’s census. That is more than 12% higher than the self-response rate for the rest of Arizona, and about 10% higher than the nation. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 6:09 p.m.

Prescott residents are taking their Census 2020 responsibilities seriously.

By April 14, nearly 60% of Prescott had self-responded to this year’s census. That is more than 12% higher than the self-response rate for the rest of Arizona, and about 10% higher than the nation.

Statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Prescott’s self-response currently stands at 58.4%, compared to the 46.2% response from the entire state of Arizona, and 49.1% for the nation, as of early April 15.

Prescott Valley’s 57.5% response is also considerably higher than rest of the state.

“What a great job the City of Prescott is doing,” said Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who serves on the Arizona Complete Count Committee.

Still, despite a good start for Prescott and Prescott Valley, Orr and other officials continue to urge area residents to go online at www.2020census.gov to respond to the brief questionnaire.

MORE DELAYS IN THE WORKS

The response-rate information was a part of the latest U.S. Census Bureau effort to “get out the count.”

Also included in the information is another round of operational delays as a result of the ongoing threat from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an April 14 email update, a Census official reported: “Yesterday, the Census Bureau announced additional operational delays as a result of COVID-19.” The message adds that the data collection period is being extended until Oct. 31, 2020.

In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau reports a proposal to deliver a final apportionment count to President Donald Trump by April 30, 2021, with redistricting to the states by no later than July 31, 2021. That piece would require statutory relief from Congress, according to the Census Bureau.

“The extension in the deadline to deliver final census counts is currently being proposed and there is no specific timeline for when Congress will vote on the proposal,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Orr said she supports the delay in the census data collection deadline. “I definitely support moving the date to Oct. 31, 2020, because we want an accurate as possible census count while keeping our enumerators and citizens safe.”

She added: “It will really help if people self-report online, respond by mail or on the phone.”

In late March, the Census Bureau announced that although Census Day would continue on April 1 as planned, several of the scheduling details had been revised, including the self-response phase.

Orr said this week’s delays are being done to ensure that field workers are safe from the COVID threat. The email from the Census Bureau noted that the field operations were being shifted, extending the window for the data collection.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Census Bureau makes scheduling adjustments over COVID-19 threat
Census 2020 won’t be delayed by COVID-19, say officials
Census 2020 numbers will be Prescott’s ‘legacy’ through 2030, says bureau official
Avoid a knock on your door, respond to Census early, officials say
How to spot a fake census worker or census scam
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries