Prescott’s early Census 2020 response rate tops those for county, state, nation

Prescott residents are taking their Census 2020 responsibilities seriously.

By April 14, nearly 60% of Prescott had self-responded to this year’s census. That is more than 12% higher than the self-response rate for the rest of Arizona, and about 10% higher than the nation.

Statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Prescott’s self-response currently stands at 58.4%, compared to the 46.2% response from the entire state of Arizona, and 49.1% for the nation, as of early April 15.

Prescott Valley’s 57.5% response is also considerably higher than rest of the state.

“What a great job the City of Prescott is doing,” said Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who serves on the Arizona Complete Count Committee.

Still, despite a good start for Prescott and Prescott Valley, Orr and other officials continue to urge area residents to go online at www.2020census.gov to respond to the brief questionnaire.

MORE DELAYS IN THE WORKS

The response-rate information was a part of the latest U.S. Census Bureau effort to “get out the count.”

Also included in the information is another round of operational delays as a result of the ongoing threat from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an April 14 email update, a Census official reported: “Yesterday, the Census Bureau announced additional operational delays as a result of COVID-19.” The message adds that the data collection period is being extended until Oct. 31, 2020.

In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau reports a proposal to deliver a final apportionment count to President Donald Trump by April 30, 2021, with redistricting to the states by no later than July 31, 2021. That piece would require statutory relief from Congress, according to the Census Bureau.

“The extension in the deadline to deliver final census counts is currently being proposed and there is no specific timeline for when Congress will vote on the proposal,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Orr said she supports the delay in the census data collection deadline. “I definitely support moving the date to Oct. 31, 2020, because we want an accurate as possible census count while keeping our enumerators and citizens safe.”

She added: “It will really help if people self-report online, respond by mail or on the phone.”

In late March, the Census Bureau announced that although Census Day would continue on April 1 as planned, several of the scheduling details had been revised, including the self-response phase.

Orr said this week’s delays are being done to ensure that field workers are safe from the COVID threat. The email from the Census Bureau noted that the field operations were being shifted, extending the window for the data collection.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.