Obituary Notice: Wayne E. McNeil
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 5:51 p.m.
Wayne E. McNeil, age 83, was born on November 10, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio and passed away on April 14, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Final arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
