OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gerald Paul Couch

Gerald Paul Couch. (Courtesy)

Gerald Paul Couch. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 15, 2020 5:53 p.m.

On Friday, April 10, 2020, Gerald Paul Couch passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jerry was born on July 9, 1942, to Paul and Theresa Couch. When Jerry was 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as a flight engineer on the C123s delivering strategic equipment to the radar sites in the remote areas of Alaska. His Alaskan Air Force buddies became life long friends. Jerry was then transferred to Plattsburg Strategic Air Command in New York. It was here he met the love of his life, Judy Mageean. They married on February 8, 1964 and had three daughters. Jerry incorporated the value of hard work and integrity into all aspects of his life. His drive to succeed led him to owning his own trucking companies in California and Arizona. There was never a dull moment in Jerry’s life. His charismatic personality made even a stranger feel comfortable with just a few words. A full array of wonderful qualities, Jerry always had a great story to tell, entertained as a DJ, and would dance til the cows came home. Jerry brightened the room when he walked in, with his good nature and love of life, bringing a smile to everyone’s face. His sense of humor was second to none. After retiring from Prudential Overall Supply, Jerry and Judy traveled extensively. He so enjoyed his weekly breakfasts and golf games with the Boys and looked forward to his weekly Thursday night dinners with the Gang. He lived a full life with no regrets. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Theresa and sister, Betty. Jerry is survived by wife, Judy; daughters, Laurie of Pretty Prairie, Kansas; Christine of West Yellowstone, Montana; Kathleen (Joni) of Wichita, Kansas; grandson, Austin of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Peggy (Teddy) Grossini of Lompoc, California and numerous nieces, nephews, special friends and granddogs. A private memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mayer, Arizona on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Inurnment and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or your local food bank in Jerry’s memory.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Paul Jenkins
Obituary: Gerald Alan Weglin (Jerry)
Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Boswell
Obituary: Gerald K. Stitt
Obituary: Benjamin C. Waldo

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries