Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
NACOG offers COVID-19 help to seniors over 60
AAA modifies programs, services in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Originally Published: April 15, 2020 12:36 p.m.

Are you 60 or over and do you need help due to COVID-19? NACOG’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has a variety of services to assist you.

  • Meals delivered to your home
  • In-home care
  • Housekeeping
  • Access to Resources
  • Medicare and Public Benefits Counseling
  • Long-Term Care Ombudsman and Advocacy
  • Caregiver Support
  • Health and Wellness
  • Information and Referral Services
  • And MORE!

For more information about the programs and services at NACOG Area Agency on Aging, visit www.nacog.org/aaa or call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

Information provided by NACOG’s Area Agency on Aging.

