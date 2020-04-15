NACOG offers COVID-19 help to seniors over 60

Are you 60 or over and do you need help due to COVID-19? NACOG’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has a variety of services to assist you.

Meals delivered to your home

In-home care

Housekeeping

Access to Resources

Medicare and Public Benefits Counseling

Long-Term Care Ombudsman and Advocacy

Caregiver Support

Health and Wellness

Information and Referral Services

And MORE!

For more information about the programs and services at NACOG Area Agency on Aging, visit www.nacog.org/aaa or call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

Information provided by NACOG’s Area Agency on Aging.