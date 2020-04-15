OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Little League World Series faces 0-2 count amid coronavirus
Little League

In this Aug. 24, 2019, photo, Little League fans watch from the hillside overlooking left field at Lamade Stadium during the International Championship baseball game between Curacao and Japan at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (Gene J. Puskar/AP, file)

In this Aug. 24, 2019, photo, Little League fans watch from the hillside overlooking left field at Lamade Stadium during the International Championship baseball game between Curacao and Japan at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (Gene J. Puskar/AP, file)

DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 2:34 p.m.

Continue Reading for only 99¢ a week
Subscribe now

Your subscription includes:

Full digital access to the latest local news from Prescott News Network, The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review

e-Edition digital print edition replicas including daily TV guide, Kudos entertainment, event listings and comics.

Exclusive online content, videos and photo galleries.

Local opinions, letters, editoral cartoons and columns.

Selection of daily e-newsletters from news to obituaries.

Already a subscriber with digital access?
Sign in to your account
|
Already a subscriber without digital access?
Activate your digital access
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Little League Baseball: Kincaid invited to Caribbean Regional
Cardinals, Pirates take in Little League spectacle
Aussie, Aussie, Aussie: 3 players make second trip to LLWS
Little League 11-12 All-Star tourney opens Friday in Chino Valley
Local ump makes it to the Little League big leagues
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries