OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 15
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Deadly crash on Highway 89 north of Prescott Valley closes roadway

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 12:30 p.m.

One person died and several others were hospitalized due to a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 89A early Wednesday morning, April 15.

Police were called to milepost 328 – between Fain Road and Mingus Mountain – around 2:41 a.m., according to Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

The highway was initially closed in both directions. Traffic began alternating using the southbound lanes around 5 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened by 8:40 a.m.

Among those injured were two children, who have been admitted to the Phoenix Children’s hospital.

No additional information has been released by AZDPS, for the crash remains under investigation and the family of the person who died is still being notified of the death.

Watch the Courier for updates.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Semi-truck rollover blocks northbound I-17 near Camp Verde
UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic into Viewpoint subdivision
Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
Highway 69 lanes reopening after crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries