Deadly crash on Highway 89 north of Prescott Valley closes roadway
One person died and several others were hospitalized due to a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 89A early Wednesday morning, April 15.
Police were called to milepost 328 – between Fain Road and Mingus Mountain – around 2:41 a.m., according to Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).
The highway was initially closed in both directions. Traffic began alternating using the southbound lanes around 5 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened by 8:40 a.m.
Among those injured were two children, who have been admitted to the Phoenix Children’s hospital.
No additional information has been released by AZDPS, for the crash remains under investigation and the family of the person who died is still being notified of the death.
Watch the Courier for updates.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 13, 2020
- Yavapai County up to 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- 5 arrested on drug charges, including heroin and fentanyl
- New state health department data reveals spread of COVID-19
- Yavapai County has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 13, 2020
- Send us the kindness you see in your neighborhood
- 'Is that a real cop stopping me?' See PVPD driver action tips
- Easter Sunday: Yavapai County up to 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 36 in quad-city area
- Watch: Mom protects daughters from venomous snake
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: