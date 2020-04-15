Deadly crash on Highway 89 north of Prescott Valley closes roadway

One person died and several others were hospitalized due to a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 89A early Wednesday morning, April 15.

Police were called to milepost 328 – between Fain Road and Mingus Mountain – around 2:41 a.m., according to Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

The highway was initially closed in both directions. Traffic began alternating using the southbound lanes around 5 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened by 8:40 a.m.



Among those injured were two children, who have been admitted to the Phoenix Children’s hospital.

No additional information has been released by AZDPS, for the crash remains under investigation and the family of the person who died is still being notified of the death.

Watch the Courier for updates.

