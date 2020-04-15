Church News: Week of April 16, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. Church News’ new home is Thursdays in the Courier.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed ONLINE ONLY at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Second Sunday of Easter. We declare that salvation is a gift given to those who believe in Jesus Christ. Worship with us ONLINE Sunday, April 19, savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-636-9533. Pastor Mike encourages all to persevere in social distancing, until we can worship together again Saving Grace LCMS, Chino Valley.

Unity of Prescott – Our Sunday services are currently suspended. You can hear Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Fear Management,” as well as his other Sunday messages, on our website, unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Earth Day and the Blessing of this Time – 10 a.m. Sunday, April 19. Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation services are online. Visit www.prescottuu.org. Rev. Patty Willis will share with us the new habits we are acquiring that we will need to keep when the emergency is declared over.

Christian Science Society – In-person church services and Sunday School are suspended at this time; however, Sunday 10 a.m. and Wednesday 1 p.m. services are available via telephone conference call. Join us by dialing 1-978-990-5000, access code 128167#. The Reading Room will be closed until further notice. 928-445-1710.

Prescott Nazarene Church Worship will be live streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. online at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log-on and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update during the Covid-19 crisis. You can also follow us on Facebook for most current information.

Celebrate with Prescott Community Church — You are invited to online worship via pccaz.org at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service may also be accessed through youtube.com at the Prescott Community Church channel.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. Details and discussions are now by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “JOIN US LIVE” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at http://www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

Prescott United Methodist Church, Prescott. Worship Live on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.