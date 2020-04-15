OFFERS
Arizona to light up blue to honor health care workers, first responders
Public invited to join #LightAZBlue tribute

The public is invited to participate in the #LightAZBlue campaign. Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday, April 15, 2020, that buildings and structures around the state will be lit blue as a symbol of support for Arizona’s frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling COVID-19. (AZGOYFF file photo)

Originally Published: April 15, 2020 1:21 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey today announced buildings and structures around the state will be lit blue as a symbol of support for Arizona’s frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling COVID-19.

As part of the campaign, buildings like the Arizona Capitol, executive tower, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Tucson, State Farm at Tempe Town Lake and more will be lit blue, along with the hashtag #LightAZBlue.

“Arizona is immensely grateful to our frontline medical workers and all the men and women who have stepped up to keep others safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey. “They are heroes. Their efforts are saving lives, and Arizona salutes their service during this critical time.”

Individuals and businesses throughout the state are invited to join in this tribute.

Information provided by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's office.

