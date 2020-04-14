OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 14
Weather  51.0
Yavapai County has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 10:16 a.m.

photo

As of Tuesday morning, April 14, Yavapai County remains at 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only one death. Statewide, there were an additional nine deaths reported overnight.

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) update, 1,690 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,620 results negative, three recovered, and one death.

Of the 67 cases in Yavapai County, 36 are in the quad-city area, including 14 in Prescott Valley and 13 in Prescott.

To date, 444,096 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,806 cases confirmed, with 131 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports three hospitalizations from COVID-19, with 14 persons under investigation (PUI). A PUI is an in-patient admitted for care who has been tested with results pending. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with five PUIs on the West Campus, and none on the East Campus.

The Veterans Administration (VA) currently has no hospitalizations with COVID or PUIs.

For Yavapai County data, see the YCCHS website at, www.yavapai.us/chs.

MAYOR'S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL RESCHEDULED

The City of Prescott has rescheduled the virtual Town Hall Meeting for the Faith-Based Community and Mental Health for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Town officials will discuss mental health services available for residents, and resources offered by the faith-based community, via Zoom. To participate, join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448. Additional information is available on the City of Prescott website, prescott-az.gov.

CONTACT

  • See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;
  • The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;
  • The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
  • For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;
  • YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and
  • Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

