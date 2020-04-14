Obituary: Robert A. Sheals

Robert A. Sheals, 75, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 29, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. Rob was born in Washington, DC to Dr. Ralph A. and Margaret T. Sheals on September 4, 1944. He graduated from JEB Stuart High School in Falls Church, VA, where he was a star football player. He married Cathy Sheals on July 17, 1977. Rob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cathy, his daughter and son in law, Melissa and Ryan Hobbs, his grandchildren, Brendan, Garrett, and Brynlee Hobbs, his brother, Ralph Sheals, his sisters, Anne Sheals, Linda Smith, and Judy Copans, his nieces Sandee, Robin, and Shelly and nephew Steve.





Information provided by survivors.