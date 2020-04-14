OFFERS
Obituary: Richard Donald Bauer

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 4:33 p.m.

Richard Donald Bauer, beloved son, brother husband and father, born in Crete Nebraska., on April 5th, 1939, passed away on April, 9th, 2020 in Chino Valley, Arizona, after a long battle with cancer. Richard was born and raised on a farm in Nebraska. After graduating from high school, Richard married his first wife Sandra, became a design engineer and moved to San Diego Calif. Richard lived in San Diego for approximately 38 years, where he raised his family of 5 children. After retirement, Richard moved to Chino Valley with his second wife of 28 years, Laura, where he remained for the remainder of his life, enjoying working around the house, camping and refurbishing his beloved 1939 John Deere Tractor. Richard will be joining his parents, Alvin and Grace, his brother Frank, his daughter, Karen and his granddaughter, Angelina. Richard is survived by his wife, Laura, brothers, Robert and Thomas, four children Terre, Jerry, Shannon and Richie, his three stepchildren, Tina, Daryl and Michelle, 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Due to the current social restrictions, there will be no memorial held. Richard will be laid to rest near his parents in Crete Neb. Please donate to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Final arrangements are being handled through Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road.

Information provided by survivors.

