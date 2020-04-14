OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 14
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Raymond J. Johnson

Raymond J. Johnson. (Courtesy)

Raymond J. Johnson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 4:32 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Raymond J. Johnson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 94. Ray was born on September 23rd, 1925 in Duluth, Minnesota. On June 25, 1949, he married Lynn Johnson. They raised three sons, Scott, Bruce and Mark, and one daughter, Kathy. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lynn J. Johnson and their son Scott. Ray graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering. He retired as the Manager of the Chicago Office of the Illinois State Aeronautics Agency, a career position held for 34 years (1958–1992). Among his responsibilities was the State’s interest in volunteer aviation organizations and the enhancement of aviation education activities. He was previously active in the engineering field. Following his retirement move to Prescott, Arizona in 1994, Ray continued an active role in both aviation and aviation education which has included Chairman, of the National Aeronautic Association’s Education Committee and NAA Delegate to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) including serving as President of the Aviation Education Commission. Ray was a proud member of the former Embry-Riddle Board of Visitors and a member of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee. Ray had a passion for aviation and held a Commercial Pilots Certificate with Airplane, Glider, and Hot Air Balloon ratings and also held a World Flight Record. His initial flight training was with the WWII Army Air Corps as a flight engineer in the B-29. Ray has been recognized nationally as an author, editor, and consultant with non-profit organizations. He has previously held a leadership role with several organizations including positions as President or Board member of the Chicago Association Forum, the Balloon Federation of America, the Soaring Society of America, and the National Coalition for Aerospace Education. Ray was a recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the National Aeronautic Association’s Frank G. Brewer Trophy, the Nile Gold Medal and the Paul Tissandier Diploma from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Raymond Joel Johnson
Obituary: Raymond (Ray) Lewis Griffith
Joint STARS is topic for Aviation Historical meeting
Column: ERAU is one of area's 'best-kept secrets'
Obituary: Major Franklin A. Teat

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries