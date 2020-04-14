Obituary: Raymond J. Johnson

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Raymond J. Johnson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 94. Ray was born on September 23rd, 1925 in Duluth, Minnesota. On June 25, 1949, he married Lynn Johnson. They raised three sons, Scott, Bruce and Mark, and one daughter, Kathy. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lynn J. Johnson and their son Scott. Ray graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering. He retired as the Manager of the Chicago Office of the Illinois State Aeronautics Agency, a career position held for 34 years (1958–1992). Among his responsibilities was the State’s interest in volunteer aviation organizations and the enhancement of aviation education activities. He was previously active in the engineering field. Following his retirement move to Prescott, Arizona in 1994, Ray continued an active role in both aviation and aviation education which has included Chairman, of the National Aeronautic Association’s Education Committee and NAA Delegate to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) including serving as President of the Aviation Education Commission. Ray was a proud member of the former Embry-Riddle Board of Visitors and a member of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee. Ray had a passion for aviation and held a Commercial Pilots Certificate with Airplane, Glider, and Hot Air Balloon ratings and also held a World Flight Record. His initial flight training was with the WWII Army Air Corps as a flight engineer in the B-29. Ray has been recognized nationally as an author, editor, and consultant with non-profit organizations. He has previously held a leadership role with several organizations including positions as President or Board member of the Chicago Association Forum, the Balloon Federation of America, the Soaring Society of America, and the National Coalition for Aerospace Education. Ray was a recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the National Aeronautic Association’s Frank G. Brewer Trophy, the Nile Gold Medal and the Paul Tissandier Diploma from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

Information provided by survivors.