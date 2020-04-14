Obituary Notice: Steven Richardson
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 4:27 p.m.
Steven Richardson was born on September 29, 1946 in Kirkland, Washington and died on March 22, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary is handling the final arrangements.
