Obituary Notice: Pamela Mathwig
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 4:26 p.m.
Pamela Mathwig, age 73, of Prescott, Arizona, was born on April 29, 1946 in Glendale, California and passed away on April 13, 2020. Final arrangements are being handled through Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road.
