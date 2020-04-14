OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 14
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coronavirus expected to have long-term impacts on Prescott’s finances

Mark Woodfill, the city’s budget and finance director, briefs the Prescott City Council on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Screen shot from the council’s virtual meeting)

Mark Woodfill, the city’s budget and finance director, briefs the Prescott City Council on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Screen shot from the council’s virtual meeting)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 6:57 p.m.

A lot has changed in the City of Prescott’s financial outlook since a mid-year budget report that took place just a month and a half ago.

Then, Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill referred to the possibility of a recession in the coming year or two, but said city revenues were largely still coming at the projected rate.

In the weeks since that Feb. 25 report, however, much of the economy has been shut down because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That will significantly affect the sales tax revenues that the city generates from hard-hit categories such as restaurants, hotels, and auto sales, Woodfill said, adding that hotel revenue, for instance, could be down by more than 80%.

In response to the rapidly changing scenario, Woodfill told the City Council this week, “We need to bring you a revised budget.” The continued uncertainty about the economy will result in “a lot of contingencies in this budget,” he added.

Already, the city has frozen a number of expenditures. Capital projects that were not already underway have been halted, and all vacant positions are frozen until approved by City Manager Michael Lamar. Employee travel for training has also been frozen – in large part to protect employees from exposure to the virus, but also because of a financial savings.

‘SHADOW’ OVER THE ECONOMY

And Woodfill said the shut-down would have impacts not just on the 2020-21 budget that the city is currently compiling, but on finances for years to come as well.

“This will be a shadow over the economy for a decade,” Woodfill told the Prescott City Council Tuesday, April 14, during a report on the COVID impacts on the budgeting process.

Quoting from a report from FHN Financial, Woodfill said the employment damage from the COVID pandemic “will be unprecedented.” The report cited a rise of 10 million unemployment claims in just two weeks.

“We are definitely in the middle of a recession now, with these jobless rates,” Woodfill said.

Councilman Steve Sischka asked about the difference between the current “government-driven” recession and earlier recessions that he said were “market-driven.”

Woodfill noted that “jobs are leading this recession, as opposed to trailing it.” But even though some people hope that the economy will rebound when the economy is opened back up, he cautioned, “Those jobs aren’t going to just snap back.”

Some businesses will not survive the recession, Woodfill said, and those jobs will not return.

BRIGHT SPOT

Still, Woodfill cited the city’s healthy “fund balance” or budget reserves as a bright spot in Prescott’s finances.

The city currently has a policy of retaining a 20% reserve in its general fund. In the general fund, the reserve currently stands at about $8 million. Woodfill said the delayed capital projects adds to that cushion.

The city also still has the option of raising its property tax rate for the coming fiscal year – an option that would raise about $150,000 in additional revenue. A month and a half ago, the council appeared to oppose the move, but that could change in light of the ongoing recession.

Woodfill suggested publishing a notice of intent to increase the property tax levy to allow for the possibility. Such a notice would not require the council to take the step, he said, but it would leave the option open. A final decision would not come until June.

Meanwhile, Woodfill expects to get more definitive revenue numbers before the council’s budget workshop set for May 19.

“Hopefully by May 19, there will be fewer unknowns,” Woodfill said, adding that the city should know by then when the economy will be reopened.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

photo

The Prescott City Council met virtually (online) on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Screen shot)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott property tax rate likely to stay the same despite recession worries
City officials expect 2001<BR>downtown business dip
Strong sales tax revenues bolster city's fiscal health<BR>
COVID-related impacts to budget up for review by Prescott City Council
City sales tax revenues continue to decline
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries