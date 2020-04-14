Coronavirus expected to have long-term impacts on Prescott’s finances

A lot has changed in the City of Prescott’s financial outlook since a mid-year budget report that took place just a month and a half ago.

Then, Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill referred to the possibility of a recession in the coming year or two, but said city revenues were largely still coming at the projected rate.

In the weeks since that Feb. 25 report, however, much of the economy has been shut down because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That will significantly affect the sales tax revenues that the city generates from hard-hit categories such as restaurants, hotels, and auto sales, Woodfill said, adding that hotel revenue, for instance, could be down by more than 80%.

In response to the rapidly changing scenario, Woodfill told the City Council this week, “We need to bring you a revised budget.” The continued uncertainty about the economy will result in “a lot of contingencies in this budget,” he added.

Already, the city has frozen a number of expenditures. Capital projects that were not already underway have been halted, and all vacant positions are frozen until approved by City Manager Michael Lamar. Employee travel for training has also been frozen – in large part to protect employees from exposure to the virus, but also because of a financial savings.

‘SHADOW’ OVER THE ECONOMY

And Woodfill said the shut-down would have impacts not just on the 2020-21 budget that the city is currently compiling, but on finances for years to come as well.

“This will be a shadow over the economy for a decade,” Woodfill told the Prescott City Council Tuesday, April 14, during a report on the COVID impacts on the budgeting process.

Quoting from a report from FHN Financial, Woodfill said the employment damage from the COVID pandemic “will be unprecedented.” The report cited a rise of 10 million unemployment claims in just two weeks.

“We are definitely in the middle of a recession now, with these jobless rates,” Woodfill said.

Councilman Steve Sischka asked about the difference between the current “government-driven” recession and earlier recessions that he said were “market-driven.”

Woodfill noted that “jobs are leading this recession, as opposed to trailing it.” But even though some people hope that the economy will rebound when the economy is opened back up, he cautioned, “Those jobs aren’t going to just snap back.”

Some businesses will not survive the recession, Woodfill said, and those jobs will not return.

BRIGHT SPOT

Still, Woodfill cited the city’s healthy “fund balance” or budget reserves as a bright spot in Prescott’s finances.

The city currently has a policy of retaining a 20% reserve in its general fund. In the general fund, the reserve currently stands at about $8 million. Woodfill said the delayed capital projects adds to that cushion.

The city also still has the option of raising its property tax rate for the coming fiscal year – an option that would raise about $150,000 in additional revenue. A month and a half ago, the council appeared to oppose the move, but that could change in light of the ongoing recession.

Woodfill suggested publishing a notice of intent to increase the property tax levy to allow for the possibility. Such a notice would not require the council to take the step, he said, but it would leave the option open. A final decision would not come until June.

Meanwhile, Woodfill expects to get more definitive revenue numbers before the council’s budget workshop set for May 19.

“Hopefully by May 19, there will be fewer unknowns,” Woodfill said, adding that the city should know by then when the economy will be reopened.

