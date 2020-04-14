OFFERS
Construction projects forge ahead in Prescott despite COVID-19 threat

Work continued this past week on a number of city street projects, including the improvements on Goodwin Street. Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said all of the city’s Public Works projects are continuing to move forward as essential services despite the COVID-19 threat. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 6:13 p.m.

When Fann Contracting Inc.’s several hundred employees report for work each day, they must answer five questions negatively, or be sent home immediately.

The questions all relate to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and are meant to determine whether the employee might have been exposed to the virus or are currently ill.

So far, Mike Fann, owner of the local contracting company, says employees have been able to say “no” to questions such as whether they have come into contact with people who have COVID or are being tested for the virus, or whether they have virus-like symptoms themselves.

While some employees who are considered high-risk because of age or underlying conditions have opted to stay home to lessen their risk, Fann said the bulk of the company’s 270 employees have continued working on projects all over the state.

“We are still going on almost all of our projects,” Fann said this past week.

Chris Graff, vice president of Asphalt Paving & Supply, also reports largely business as usual. “For the most part, yes,” he said, noting that projects are underway on Sunset Lane in Prescott Valley, and off Hope Street in Prescott.

Although some materials are coming in a bit slower than usual, Graff said workers have continued to stay healthy.

CITY’S PROJECTS MOSTLY UNAFFECTED

And that appears to be the case with construction projects that are going on all over Prescott.

Even as many other community activities have come to a virtual halt because of the COVID-19 crisis, construction sites continue to be busy with workers and heavy equipment.

“All of our construction projects continue to work,” Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said, noting that Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order designates street and other Public Works projects as essential services.

This past week, work was underway at major city sites such as: the airport trunk main project along Highway 89A; the Summit Avenue/McCormick Street/Beach/Goodwin Street improvement project; and the Zone 16 tank/pump station/water main in the Hidden Valley Ranch subdivision.

photo

Crews and heavy equipment were on hand near Sharlot Hall Museum this past week on the ongoing Summit Avenue/McCormick Street/Beach/Goodwin Street improvement project. The project was just one of a number of city Public Works projects that are continuing despite the COVID-19 threat. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Although Dotseth said he has heard from a couple of contractors that materials are becoming a bit harder to find, the projects are for the most part going on as usual.

And projects that have been out for bid in recent weeks also appear to be heading toward construction.

On Tuesday, April 14, the Prescott City Council awarded a $2.6 million contract to Fann Environmental for Phase 3 of the design-build airport well No. 5 improvement project, as well as $300,000 contracts each to Asphalt Paving & Supply and Vulcan Materials & Company for aggregate and asphalt-concrete materials.

To date, the COVID crisis does not appear to have affected the bidding process, Dotseth said.

Future projects are out to bid as well, such as a Melville Road improvement project and a Sundog waterline project. “We’ll have to see how those bids come in,” he said.

PRECAUTIONS BEING TAKEN

While the projects are continuing, procedures are evolving to protect against the virus.

“We have had to change our safety protocol,” Fann said. For instance, the five questions are intended to keep all of the crew members safe from exposure to the virus.

In addition, “We are trying to separate crews,” he said. “If one crew member gets sick, the whole crew would have to go home.”

Fann said the company also recently purchased a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer, which is being made available to workers.

Graff said Asphalt Paving & Supply has installed more handwashing stations on its worksites, and has cautioned workers to maintain distance from one another.

Indeed, Dotseth pointed out that workers have had to adjust to the necessary social distancing recommendations. “They have reduced some of the collection of labor in one area,” he said.

While work on a pipe connection might have previously required two or three employees, Dotseth said crews have had to adjust to allow only one person on that task.

Still, the experts point out that the bulk of construction work lends itself well to social distancing.

“For the most part, we are working outside,” Fann said. “It is the nature of the job to social distance.”

In addition, he pointed out the workers are usually wearing gloves and other projective gear. “It’s not a big shift from what we were doing already,” he said.

One positive side effect for construction workers during the difficult time of COVID-19 is that safety has been enhanced by lighter traffic, Graff said. Still, he added, “We’re all just wanting Yavapai County to get back to some kind of normalcy.”

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

