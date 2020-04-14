Adoption Spotlight: Fatima

Alice and David are two close siblings who enjoy spending time with one another. Alice is described as a hard worker and very helpful. David is a happy little boy who likes to be helpful, learn letters at school and dance. His favorite thing to do after school is go to the park and play on the jungle gym. Get to know Alice and David at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alice-and-david, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Meet 3 siblings that love spending time together! Angel enjoys staying active. His favorite activities include; hiking, hunting, fishing and playing soccer. Miguel likes to play basketball and jump on the trampoline. He enjoys learning about technology and programming. One day he would like to be a computer programmer. Teresitaâ€™s talents include singing, dancing and drawing. Her favorite musician is Billie Eilish. She enjoys making her friends laugh. Her future plans include enlisting in the Military after high school.

Angel and Juan are incredibly hopeful of having a forever family to call their own. Both boys share that they really want a "football family" and would love to go to Disneyland and attend church. Angel is an ASU fan, while Juan is an OSU fan. Both brothers dream of playing college football some-day.

Angelica is known as a social butterfly, her ideal day would be to sleep in, spend time with friends and to travel the world (San Francisco and Paris are on her "must-see" lists). Angelica's favorite food is carne asada fries and she hopes to one day share this dish with a family that will cherish and love her.

Angelina loves to laugh, be silly and spend time with others. She enjoys listening to music and dancing with her loved ones. She adores all kinds of animals and would love to be in a home that has pets. Angelina spends her free time playing board games and video games.

Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, â€œno pain, no gain!â€ Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and â€œlove music,â€ which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture.

Cristos is a bright child. His favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of being a scientist or engineer when he grows up. Cristos shares that he wants to "build cool stuff" like a hover copter and a hover jet. Cristos likes to write books and dreams of visiting the future.

Daymiun is a very loving and caring child, with a sweet personality. He has a love for sports, particularly football. Daymiun enjoys spending time swimming, playing with his peers, listening to music and playing video games. Daymiun is very intelligent and is a great advocate for himself. Daymiun hopes to work with animals when he is older.

Debra is a typical girl's girl. She loves music, makeup, getting her hair done and drawing. She is friendly and polite with many interests. Debra is an avid reader and says she enjoys books of all kinds. Debra loves horses and enjoys horseback riding.

Demetre is a sweet, smart and active little boy. He enjoys playing at the park, spending time with his peers and playing on electronics. Demetre has an admiration for any toys or activities around modes of transportation (bus, train, car, trucks, etc.). He loves to help around the house, particularly vacuuming and taking out the trash.

Esteban is a polite and kind young man with many passions. He is creative and has written many of his own music lyrics. He would like to explore the possibility of becoming a singer one day. Esteban enjoys drawing and sketching, as well as origami.

Fatima is a strong and confident teenager. Part of this confidence has come from school as she has consistently made A's and B's on her report cards. She enjoys cheerleading, reading books and journaling..Fatima would like her future family to understand and acknowledge her culture.

Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is excited to be building a drone. Gauge enjoys swimming and playing games. Gauge expressed that when he gets older he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect.

Heather is a smart, caring, determined girl with a great sense of humor. She likes building with Lego, reading and drawing..Her faith is extremely important to her, she is hoping that her Forever Family be a Christian family that attends church.

Immanuelle, who goes by Manny, loves math and has aspirations of being an engineer when he grows up. He does very well in school. Manny enjoys making others laugh, by telling jokes. Manny dreams of joining the Golden State Warriors or Denver Broncos. He would love to visit the Sports Authority Field at Mile High stadium. Manny loves playing sports; especially basketball, football and baseball.

Jasmine has big plans for her future. When she grows up she wants to be a Doctor and a Veterinarian, so she can treat both people and their pets! She really would like to be the proud pet parent of "two twin girl Poodle or Chihuahua puppies." When asked what she would like the world to know about her, this social butterfly wants everyone to know that she is nice.

Jason is a funny kid with quite a sense of humor. He enjoys making others laugh. He spends his free time riding his bike, reading and playing video games. Jasonâ€™s favorite subject in school is math, which he excels in. He also loves cooking and dreams of being a chef when he grows up.

Johnieâ€™s pastimes are watching educational TV shows such as Animal Kingdom and building things out of Lego. He also enjoys playing outside with his remote-control cars. In school, Johnieâ€™s favorite subject is Science and he also excels in Math.

Leanna is very much a "girly-girl"! She loves to get her hair done and put on a little make-up. She has many friends, together they make slime, color and dance. Leanna enjoys the outdoors, playing sports or catching bugs. .She also enjoys school and loves learning. Math is her favorite subject. She has dreams of becoming a gymnast, ballerina or veterinarian.

Jamie is a fun, playful and creative child who loves puzzles and doing arts and crafts projects. Jamieâ€™s ideal day would be playing outside and spending time with her sister and the family that she is a part of. Lilla would describe herself as an artistic, kind and creative teenage girl. Lilla enjoys playing the guitar, drawing and making bracelets. Family is very important to Lilla and she prides herself on being a good big sister.

Lizeth, who goes by "Lizzie," is best known for her infectious smile and larger than life attitude. She enjoys swimming, going shopping and playing board games. Playing outside is one of her favorite things and she actually enjoys yard work! In school, Lizzie is very social and enjoys interacting with her teachers and classmates.

Manny enjoys doing yoga, jumping on the trampoline and jumping rope. When asked what Manny wants to do when he grows up, he proudly shares that like he would like to be a â€œmail man!â€ Mannyâ€™s favorite subjects in school are reading and math.

Martha is intelligent, artistic, kind, generous and caring. Martha wishes to be a tech engineer when she grows up..Having a great sense of humor is important to Martha, who says, "I want to be with a good family that is always there for me, listens to me and helps me out."

Nevaeh loves to color and put puzzles together. She stays active playing soccer and volleyball. Nevaeh has caught the travel bug at a young age as she loves to travel to California. Her dream destinations are Africa and India. Nevaeh aspires to work in the medical field one day, as a doctor or a nurse.

Nianoa is a loving and determined young man who loves to laugh. He enjoys riding his bike and playing driving simulator video games. Nianoa loves school and often receives awards and certificates for his hard work. He is learning American Sign Language and takes pride in teaching others as well.

Peyton is fun loving, intelligent and full of energy. Peyton loves to ride his bike, scooter and skateboard. He really enjoys playing video games like Pokémon Go and Fortnite. On top of that, Peyton likes dancing, swimming, running races, trampoline parks and being involved in Cub Scouts. He hopes to be a police officer or in the military when he grows up.

You can find Romeo dancing to songs around the house, watching Spongebob Squarepants or playing basketball..Some of Romeo's favorite foods are cheese pizza and Panda Express. He enjoys playing football and watching his favorite team- the Arizona Cardinals.

Skylar loves spending time outside as he enjoys swimming and jumping on the trampoline. His favorite sport is basketball and he cannot wait to play in a league. Skylar is a Harry Potter fan and he has watched all of the movies.

Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can sustain him for long periods of time: music, kid friendly videos, swings, slides and good food. He is affectionate and likes to be close to you.