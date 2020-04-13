Yavapai County holds at 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19

As of Monday morning, April 13, Yavapai County has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) update, 1,620 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,555 results negative, three recovered, and one death.

Of the 65 cases in Yavapai County, 36 are in the quad-city area, including 14 in Prescott Valley and 13 in Prescott.

To date, 43,347 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,702 cases confirmed, with 122 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports three hospitalizations from COVID-19, with 17 persons under investigation (PUI). A PUI is an in-patient admitted for care who has been tested with results pending. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with five PUIs on the West Campus, and none on the East Campus.

The Veterans Administration (VA) currently has one in-patient with COVID, and two PUIs.

For Yavapai County data, see the YCCHS website at, www.yavapai.us/chs.

STATE DATA DASHBOARD IN HIGH DEMAND

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) COVID-19 Data Dashboard now has case counts broken down by zip code and more detailed demographic information about cases and deaths in the state. Data about the capacity of our healthcare system in Arizona has also been added to the dashboard.

For zip codes where there are between one and 10 COVID-19 positive individuals who have been identified, the dashboard will show a numerical range, either one to five or six to 10, rather than an exact case count.

The Healthcare System includes data about the capacity and current utilization of emergency room beds, inpatient beds, ICU beds, and ventilators in hospitals throughout Arizona, but not by hospital. The website has received almost more hits daily than ADHS’ regular site receives annually.

CAMPAIGN #YavapaiStrongerTogether

A collaborative campaign launched through the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition is titled “Yavapai Stronger Together.” The message mental health providers and agencies want to share with law enforcement, treatment providers, government officials, school leaders and families is that there are a variety of resources available.

Visit the website for resources: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

For employment and financial assistance and more: https://arizonatogether.org and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es.

CONTACT

See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.