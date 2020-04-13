OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 13
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Send us the kindness you see in your neighborhood
Courier Kindness Project

Emmett Ricca, 3, colors with chalk on the sidewalk in front of his family's home. In many communities residents have left encouraging chalk messages for their neighbors. Throughout the quad-city area families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you witness or become aware of a local act of kindness, send it to the Courier Kindness Project at www.dCourier.com/kindness.

Emmett Ricca, 3, colors with chalk on the sidewalk in front of his family's home. In many communities residents have left encouraging chalk messages for their neighbors. Throughout the quad-city area families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you witness or become aware of a local act of kindness, send it to the Courier Kindness Project at www.dCourier.com/kindness.

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 7:30 p.m.

photo

Messages of hope and well wishes are being placed in windows of homes throughout the quad-city area. Families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Throughout the quad-city area families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many homes in communities across the country, the Ricca Family in Dewey have placed teddy bears in their street-facing window to create a visual scavenger hunt for children who are stuck at home. While taking walks or drives around the neighborhood with their parents, kids in participating communities can have some fun by keeping an eye out for stuffed animals.

photo

(Photo by Monica Brabant)

In other neighborhoods, residents have left encouraging chalk messages for their neighbors. The Brabant family in Prescott Valley, for example, left chalk next to the sidewalk and invited others to add their greetings. Their message read, "Stop here - leave a happy message." Neighbors started adding their own well wishes and greetings.

photo

Cole Young provides a front-porch performance for any neighbor who wants to stop on the sidewalk and enjoy the music. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Cole Young, assistant superintendent for Humboldt Unified School District, has been providing free front-porch performances for any neighbor who wants to stop on the sidewalk and enjoy the music. (See a video below.)

SHARE WHAT YOU'VE SEEN

Have you witnessed or become aware of a local neighborhood act of kindness? Send us your feedback, photos and videos for the Courier’s Kindness Project by visiting dCourier.com/kindness.

Courier Kindness Project seeks uplifting moments during COVID-19 pandemic by Courier Video

