Send us the kindness you see in your neighborhood

Throughout the quad-city area families and individuals are finding creative ways to help lift and lighten the hearts of neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many homes in communities across the country, the Ricca Family in Dewey have placed teddy bears in their street-facing window to create a visual scavenger hunt for children who are stuck at home. While taking walks or drives around the neighborhood with their parents, kids in participating communities can have some fun by keeping an eye out for stuffed animals.

In other neighborhoods, residents have left encouraging chalk messages for their neighbors. The Brabant family in Prescott Valley, for example, left chalk next to the sidewalk and invited others to add their greetings. Their message read, "Stop here - leave a happy message." Neighbors started adding their own well wishes and greetings.

Cole Young, assistant superintendent for Humboldt Unified School District, has been providing free front-porch performances for any neighbor who wants to stop on the sidewalk and enjoy the music. (See a video below.)

SHARE WHAT YOU'VE SEEN

Have you witnessed or become aware of a local neighborhood act of kindness? Send us your feedback, photos and videos for the Courier’s Kindness Project by visiting dCourier.com/kindness.